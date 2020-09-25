TradeIndia inaugurates the nation’s first B2B virtual packaging expo

New Delhi, Sep 25: In a bid to empower the country’s packaging industry that forms an integral part of the overarching SME ecosystem, TradeIndia, one of India’s leading B2B online marketplaces, has launched a pioneering virtual trade exposition to provide a world-class interactive business platform to the packaging sector. The Packaging Expo India 2020 is set to herald a plethora of exciting opportunities and collaboration for Indian manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters at a global level.

TradeIndia has been at the forefront of extending invaluable assistance to the nation’s vibrant SME vista and has helped numerous business sectors in enabling a digital transition amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Through a dedicated virtual B2B event, the company has been instrumental in aiding the packaging industry to display their vast array of products and services before countless visitors, thus catalyzing novel business associations and exciting collaborations. This, in turn, is helping various players of the packaging sector achieve lucrative trade leads, commercial prospects, and allocation of distributors. Trade India has successfully leveraged the digital medium for creating a comprehensive virtual platform that allows the packaging sector to connect with a vast surfeit of global buyers and partners for conducting essential sales and commerce.

The first day of the event was flagged off to much applause with over 31,000 visitors appearing to witness the various business offerings being showcased. The virtual congregation saw the participation of countless traders, end-users, manufacturers, purchasers, service providers, media, exporters, e-commerce sellers, etc. The trade show was decked with immersive 3-D stalls that showcased an extensive catalog of over 26 product categories and services from numerous industries that constitute the overarching packaging sector. The coming together of different synergies under a single virtual setting also helped in a seamless communication exchange amongst local and global buyers through direct meetings & appointments with relevant buyers.

The injection of business value and market significance through the virtual trade show is slated to assay a significant role in the recovery of businesses and general market recuperation from the effects of the viral pandemic. Through unabridged interactions between the various parties, notably the packing material and machinery sellers and the consumers of the packaging sector, besides producing important leads and connections, will also be fruitful in raising the overall visibility of numerous enterprises. The first-of-its-kind exposition also allowed visitors to experience high-engagement seminars and conferences that were conducted by eminent industry adepts.

Slated to attract over 100,000 visitors and 120 exhibitors from over 150 countries, the virtual trade event is projected to mobilize a phenomenal 40% lead conversion, thereby strengthening businesses and sales during these crisis times. The first day of the packaging show saw it overtaking the preceding COVID-19 Trade Expo 2020 in terms of success and footfall. This strategic business confluence curated by TradeIndia will go a long way in cementing the industry’s path to resurgence after the initial setbacks of the year.