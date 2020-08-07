TradeIndia’s first Covid-19Essential Expo 2020 witness 18000 attendees on Day 1

New Delhi, 7th August: In an attempt to resuscitate the ailing small and medium industries of the country that have suffered from the business-numbing impact of the pandemic, TradeIndia, India’s largest B2B marketplace offering global buyers and sellers a reliable platform to identify trustworthy business partners have initiated a first-of-its-kind virtual trade the exposition that aims to usher new business opportunities and collaborations between the various brands and entities of the country.

India’s leading online trade platform is leaving no stones unturned in helping the severely affected MSME sector reclaim lost footing and the state of the art virtual trade expo is verily a manifestation of this endearing endeavour. The exhibition will guide the industry towards transforming the unprecedented losses and chaos ensued by the pandemic into a favourable opportunity. By showcasing via the virtual medium, the various hidden growth prospects and lucrative openings that can be leveraged amidst the pandemic, TradeIndia is remarkably enough, covering the distance where none has ventured before.

The first day of the event itself proved instrumental in heralding a new ray of hope for the sector comprising of the various pandemic-affected SMEs and MSMEs. By extending unique solutions through combining technological promise and innovative brilliance, TradeIndia is seemingly aiding these small-ticket enterprises in maintaining business continuity in such chaotic times. The jubilant event witnessed a great number of business participants as it displayed the various essential products and the companies that manufacture them. By coupling the existing know-how with the progressive tech-advancement and digitization, the event underlined the need for companies to constantly renovate and upgrade their current offerings. Besides focusing and brainstorming on the various innovative guidelines that companies can instil in their product development, the expo also revealed the various alternate channels of revenue for companies that are suitable for tapping into the current market dynamics.

Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia said, “The trade expo hosted an expansive multitude of brands, their products through a virtual exhibition solution that allowed the exhibitors to demonstrate their products at a very low cost but with high scalability. The pioneering tradeshow also featured never-before-seen 3D stalls or immersive virtual spaces that enabled attendees to sift through the various product lineups, access business catalogues while interacting with exhibitors through chat or video conference”

The event organized by TradeIndia featured were surgical dressing and disposable, personal safety equipment, personal care products, common medicines and drugs, temperature instruments, medical, diagnostic & hospital supplies, home cleaning appliances, etc.