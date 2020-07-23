Tradenfill Company extends Free services to companies registered under Start-up India during this pandemic as a part of their CSR initiative.

COVID has had an unprecedented and deep impact on businesses worldwide. The companies have found themselves to be in unchartered territories facing a very unique set of challenges. In view of such a massive challenge, India has recalibrated its approach to deal with this pandemic and provide a recovery launchpad for the MSME sector.

On the 14th of May this year, our revered Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, announced his vision of making India a self-reliant nation through the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This self-reliance campaign aims at changing the definition of MSMEs and making India an important part of the global economy. To bolster and revive MSMEs, the Government has announced the release of a stimulus package worth more than 3.6 lakh crores rupees and the moratorium period for 1 year.

To support the initiative of #VocalforLocal, Tradenfill is extending their free contactless services to companies registered with the Startup India during these COVID times and help them complete the legal and regulatory formalities for their business growth.

According to Mr Pravesh Rathore, Managing Director of Tradenfill, “This pandemic is a blessing in disguise for the budding entrepreneurs, who want to embark on their Startup journey. In line with the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision, we are happy to extend our Free and Contactless services to help those struggling with the documentation process.” Further, he said, “We are offering a wide spectrum of services ranging from Consultation for Startup and Company Incorporation, License and GST Registration to Consultation for Accounting and Income Tax Returns.”

The company has introduced helpline number no. 9654 533433 & provision of registering at the website www.tradenfill.in for further process as a part of convenience to the business owners.