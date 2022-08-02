TradeSmart partners with Modern Algos to offer an Advisory platform

August 2022: TradeSmart, one of India’s leading new-age online discount brokerage companies, has partnered with service provider Modern Algos, a SEBI registered research analyst firm that develops various models of Trading and Investment Advisory Services, powered by technology. TradeSmart users will now have access to Modern Algos’ suite of new-age trading services, and can avail specialized guidance and trading strategies from the company’s extensive network of experienced and qualified professionals.

TradeSmart will also be providing a seamless trading experience to Modern Algos customers after availing recommendations and trading strategies from the platform. Modern Algos services are backed by quantitative and technical analytics. The platform also uses in-depth insights based on algorithms and AI to provide an efficient order management system for users, ensuring they have the right customized advisory as per their age, investment and future goals. A very interesting offering is the algorithmically designed readymade Option trading strategies based on Time/RiskReward/Probability of Success>65%.

TradeSmart spokesperson Mr. Vikas Singhania, CEO, TradeSmart said, “The current business landscape is brimming with numerous new-age trading and investment players. All are competing to simplify these processes using advanced technologies and provide the best user experience to consumers. However, to excel in this competition, collaborating with the right partner is equally important.

We are delighted to welcome Modern Algos onboard and are confident that this collaboration will help us facilitate traders who are experienced as well as new entrants investing based on their individual research and analysis.”

While investors can leverage Modern Algos’ in-house intelligence systems and advance algorithm filters to efficiently build and manage their portfolios, traders and option strategists can ensure robust analysis and execution of strategies using advanced auto-trading functions. Users can automate their trades on defined conditions with features like: Option Chain Analytics, Strategy Picks & Builder, Scanner Wizards as well as Intraday Picks in Equity, Futures and Options. The platform also offers tools like Market Scanners, Margin Calculator, SIP Calculator, Alerts and Future Value Calculator.

Sanjay Kumar Baid, Founder & CEO, Modern Algos, said, “Since its inception, TradeSmart has done a fabulous job in this sector, and has transformed the way of trading with its simple yet highly effective solutions offered at discount pricing. Teaming up with such a leading brand is an absolute honor for us and we are sure that this association will benefit both advanced and beginners in trading. We look forward to this partnership and hope to bring more innovation to the table, together as a team.”

TradeSmart users will get an appealing introductory offer of flat 33% off in the Modern Algos subscription plans by using the promo code – TSMART33.