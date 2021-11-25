TradeSmart records 50% growth in trade volumes between April 2020 and March 2021 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: TradeSmart, one of India’s leading online new-age discount brokerage companies, announces that it recorded 50% rise in average trade volumes between April 2020 and March 2021 in Maharashtra. The company further marked a 31% growth in unique traders hailing from Maharashtra during the time period.

TradeSmart hammers on the fact that the maximum numbers of traders in the customer base falls in the age group of 31-40 years. The percentage of traders in terms of gender ratio remained at 85% males and 15% females on the platform. However, a 50% rise in traders was marked within the 18-25 age group, with a 10% year-on-year hike on NSE Equity investments. During the same period, the company also saw NSE trading at a peak high with maximum number of trades towards Futures and options (F&O), while equity trades recorded 4% year-on-year growth compared to last year. The company expects a promising growth month-on-month till end of the current financial year.