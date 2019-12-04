Traditional Chinese Hotpot at TCK by The China Kitchen

TCK by The China Kitchen, Gurugram, introduces the concept of Chinese Hotpot, reflecting the restaurant’s authentic Beijing-inspired flair and charm. A communal feast that dates back a thousand years, the Chinese Hotpot is not only a culinary experience, but also a practice of social amalgamation. With a society and culture that promotes and values harmony.

To set the tone for the meal, TCK by the China Kitchen offers a selection of soup bases such as Original, Spicy, House Spicy, Vegetable, and Spicy Vegetable, out of which the diners can choose up-to two broths to enjoy an assortment of flavors at the same time. Moving on from the base, the patrons then have the liberty to add and mix a wide-ranging selection of ingredients, varying from a fresh selection of meats & seafood, to a range of local vegetables. There are also a variety of oils and toppings such as sesame oil, chili oil, soy, chopped peanuts, cilantro and more that are commonly self-served and prepared as a dipping sauce for the meat when it’s done cooking in the pot.

The sumptuous fiesta at TCK by The China Kitchen will treat the diners till 21st December for fixed price of INR 5888.

Address: 11, TCK by The China Kitchen in Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram, Haryana 122008

Timings: 12 pm – 4 pm, 6 pm – 11:30 pm