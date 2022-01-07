Traditional Trendsetter Looks for Pongal from BIBA’s Festive Range

New Delhi, 7th January 2022: Pongal is a time for festivity, joy and celebration but it’s also a time to flaunt the best of your wardrobe. This Pongal, stay rooted in your heritage, revel in the rituals and become the essence of elegance with BIBA’s festive collection 2022.

x

The extraordinary range of BIBA festive collection offers beautiful and stylish traditional festive outfits that will keep you trendy in 2022. BIBA’s entire collection is a perfect blend of freshness and versatility, ranging from Indo-traditional and contemporary to Ethnic-Vogue styles. The brand offers a range of contemporary range of mix & match which includes trendy kurtas, pants, skirts, tunics, kurtis, dupattas, scarf and stole. Even ethnic jewellery with a bit of a modern touch is also a part of BIBA’s new arrival collection. The main addition to the new arrivals is the elegant autumn-winter collection, festive collection and the designer collection by Rohit Bal.

BIBA have got a few ideas for how you can shine this Pongal without putting too much effort in — we’ve got something for both traditional queens and trendsetting divas! These attires are the one that you just can’t afford to miss:

Pink Tales

Get heads turning for all the right reasons with this pink unstitched dress material suit set. Designed from a comfortable fabric with gold print, great for Pongal Celebration. You can pair some awe-inspiring golden jewelry to up your ante.

Pink Unstitched Dress Material Suit Set: INR 2,599

Sophisticated White

This off Anarkali is sure to garb all attention with its graceful style and flare. The kurta with embellished yoke looks amazing and the crinkled dupatta adds more stars to its look. Wear it with beige or earthy-toned sandals for a rejuvenated appeal. Match it with golden accessories and a large envelope clutch.

Off White Cotton Front Open Suit Set: INR 6,995

Extensive Designer Touch

A divine white saree from Biba Rohit Bal collection. This designer piece comes accentuated with eye catchy embroidery in contrast thread and highlighted border. It comes with matching blouse.

Rohit Bal Off White Chanderi Silk Saree with Blouse: INR 20,650

Fusion Mania

Give your ethnic wardrobe contemporary touch with this 3 piece set from Biba fusion wear collection. The set includes a white crop top, lehenga bottom and contrasting long check mate shrug.

Off White Cotton Fusion Wear 3 Piece Set: INR 14,950

Blushing in Floral

Beige Poly Metallic Cotton Straight Suit Set featuring floral print. The set combines a straight cut kurta, regular pants and dupatta. Paired with a matching regular pant, this Floral print set makes a perfect festive wear.

Beige Poly Metallic Cotton Straight Suit Set: INR 8,950

White Beauty

A gorgeous off white anarkali suit for your little diva. This set includes a anarkali kurta with gold shimmer detailing all over, contrasting pink jacket accentuated with gold thread embroidery, off white knitted churidar and net dupatta with gold trim border. Base fabric of this set is cotton and jacket comes with cotton lining.

Off White Cotton Girls Anarkali Suit Set: INR 3,999

Ravishing in Peach

A gorgeous lehenga set for your little princess. This set includes a floral top with sitara detailing and embroidery, nylon lehenga bottom with viscose lining and net dupatta with gold lace border.

Green And Peach Straight Art Silk Girls Lehanga Set: INR 4,495