TrafficGuard Takes Part in Ad:Tech 2023

Bangalore 18, March: Ad: tech New Delhi was all about what’s trending in the digital ecosystem. An unparalleled marketplace where marketing, technology, and media communities come together to share trends, insights, and disruptive technology that’s shaping the digital economy. The AdTech 2023 witnessed Industry Leaders discuss the evolving role of marketing and what markets must avoid in current times. Attendees at this year’s Ad: Tech 2023 were invited to an insightful conference.

The theme of Ad: tech 2023 was Marketing in 2023 – Driving Business Growth, which emphasizes increasing efficiency in customer journeys while addressing economic challenges, and increasing costs of technology, CAC, and data privacy.

The two-day conference, which was held at The Leela Ambience Hotel, Gurgaon from 15-16th March, had 120+ speakers, 6000+ marketing professionals, 25+ sponsors and partners, and publishers waiting to greet them. The conference and exhibition brought together brands, agencies, publishers, and technology service providers to explore the future of marketing.

Himanshu Nagrecha (Vice President of South Asia & India) appeared alongside other industry tech experts to discuss what’s trending in the digital ecosystem.