Trailer Leasing Provider CLC Announces New Location with Expanded Lot Capacity

Piscataway, NJ: CLC, one of the country’s leading trailer leasing and rental companies, announced today that it is relocating its Piscataway branch to a larger location to accommodate inventory demands for its growing customer base. The new location at 665-B South Avenue will become the company’s permanent Piscataway branch location as of November 9. The old location at 1570 South Washington Ave. will be closing permanently as of November 6.

Plans to expand operations in Piscataway were initiated by a surge in trailer leasing business over the last few years as well as in response to the reopening of the economy following the COVID-19 nationwide shutdown earlier this year. The new CLC Piscataway Branch location features an approximately 177,000 square foot lot with significantly increased trailer inventory capacity. The branch will offer its customers in New Jersey and the greater northeast a wide array of new and used dry vans, chassis, flatbeds and refrigerated trailers.

“The new Piscataway location is a natural progression for us as we ramp up the inventory capacity of our locations to be in line with our plans for growth,” said Matt Goor, CLC Chief Operating Officer. “The new branch will be the first of many important changes for the company in 2020 and beyond.”

The new, more spacious Piscataway branch will serve as the primary Northeastern hub for trailer pickups and returns. The site upgrades CLC’s base of strategically positioned branch locations throughout the Northern, Southern, Southwestern and Midwestern United States.

About CLC

In its 30 years in business, CLC has grown to be one of the nation’s leading providers of trailer leasing, trailer sales and trailer rental services. We have a national inventory of all types of dry van trailers, refrigerated trailers, flatbeds, and chassis and supply transportation companies and private fleets both large and small. We are proud to offer first-class maintenance solutions and expert consultative services that will help you determine the most cost-effective way to satisfy your trailer fleet needs. Whether it involves adding a single trailer to your fleet, building an entirely new fleet or evaluating fleet performance, our industry professionals will get you the equipment you need and will offer solutions that will serve you well today and in the future.