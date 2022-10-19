Trailer Park Group APAC excites India with a new digital campaign for Amazon Alexa starring Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Mumbai,19th October 2022: The festival of Diwali touches every Indian family with the zeal to start afresh, be it through renovating, buying a new vehicle, or upgrading home appliances. Trailer Park Group APAC, the Mumbai-based arm of the leading global entertainment marketing and content production company, magnified that excitement by executing a video campaign for Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, Alexa. Timed with Amazon’s Great Indian festival, the video features power couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha and drives home the usefulness of Alexa that every Indian household can enjoy.

Watch here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CisCHcKMFHA/

The video shows how Ali brings a smile to Richa’s face with a little help from Alexa. Richa walks into their apartment and Ali flaunts how he has single-handedly converted their home into a smart home. Richa is impressed every time he gives a voice command to get things done, such as switching on her reading lamp, and geyser. Just as both of them get comfortable Alexa’s reminder to check a to-do list blows Ali’s cover and they both laugh it off. Richa reciprocates his thoughtfulness by setting a reminder to tell Ali how much she loves him, and it is announced by Alexa. They also mention discounts on the smart plug and bulb combos with Amazon Echo devices, available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

The warm chemistry between Ali and Richa brings the festive cheer alive on screen. Trailer Park has blended humour while communicating useful features of Alexa. Adding to the impactful screenplay, the video has the audience instantly connect with Alexa’s abilities to turn any household into a ‘smart’ home with simple voice commands. They worked with the Alexa India marketing team to design the campaign and execute from production to delivery.

Commenting on the new campaign, Tamagna Ghosh, Managing Director, Trailer Park Group, APAC said: “Smart home appliances are a welcome addition to every Indian household today because of their noteworthy functions that make daily chores a breeze. Since Diwali is a festival of joy, we at Trailer Park Group APAC focused on the two pillars of humour and love that shape up the conversation between Ali and Richa. Interspersed with Alexa’s variety of uses during their conversation, we enticed the audience towards the next level of ease in lifestyle available with attractive discounts during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Thrilled to collaborate with Amazon for this special Diwali campaign, we are glad to witness our creative assets impact viewers across many touch points.”

Earlier this year, Amazon conducted a study with analyst firm Techarc and found that more than 90% of smart home users in India have purchased their first device in the last two years. As the usage of smart home has increased across Indian households, almost 92% users say that voice-control has made it convenient for them to set up a smart home.

“Smart home adoption in India is becoming mainstream. The simplicity of controlling home-appliances with voice commands to Alexa is a magical experience. We have worked with multiple brands to ensure their connected devices work with Alexa and customers have a wider selection to choose from”, said Abhishek Bhatnagar, Head – Product Management for Alexa, Amazon India. “It’s great to work with Trailer Park for showcasing the ease of setting up a smart home with Alexa through this video and with the talent powerhouse duo of Richa and Ali. I hope that customers make the most out of the ongoing Great Indian Festival and deals on Amazon devices and smart home combos.”