Trangile Services to hire 500 Tech Professionals for Global Development Services

New Delhi, 14 March 2023: Trangile, India’s leading services-technology firm, today announced plans to hire 500 technology professionals for global development services in the technology sector. The company will train the new hires at its Noida based state-of-the-art training facility, Trangile Academy. Post-training Trangile Services will also place the talent at Indian and global organizations across the technology spectrum. Trangile has offices in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, London.

Committed to addressing talent shortage in the technology sector by developing a pool of qualified candidates across the technology spectrum, Trangile Services has also expanded Trangile Academy by adding an area of 12,000 square feet. With this expansion, the state-of-the-art training center in Noida is now spread across 25,000 square feet. Following this expansion, Trangile Services has increased the seating capacity at its global development center from 150 to 400.

Piyush Madan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Trangile says, “Amidst the global hiring slowdown, Trangile Services continues to see robust demand for talent supply across the technology spectrum from its Indian and global clientele. We are well on our path to hiring 500 technology professionals and providing organizations with an opportunity to add world-class talent at a competitive cost.” Madan adds, “To support our hiring plans over the next few months we have expanded our Global Development Center at Noida. We have added more space increasing our training center’s seating capacity to meet the growing demand for ready-to-deploy talent by organizations in India and overseas.”

Trangile Services is at the forefront of helping organizations have a competitive edge in the fast-paced technology market. Committed to helping organizations find the right candidate with the latest technology skill sets, Trangile Academy, with its unique business model, trains young professionals free of cost. It offers young professionals training in key technology domains and helps improve their soft skills. Following three months of training these young professionals are hired by organizations that are looking for ready-to-deploy talent saving cost and time in hiring new talent. Trangile Academy offers graduates three-month training in object-oriented programming (OOPS) language and coding. It supports trainees to understand the fundamentals of React, NodeJs, DevOps and Angular.

Organizations sourcing talent from Trangile Academy enjoy the flexibility to hire the selected candidates after 12 months of successful working tenure and transfer them to their payroll, depending on their performance. Trangile Academy has already trained and deployed 200 professionals with leading companies such as AS Watson, Plaza Premium Lounge, and DP World. With a focus on promoting innovations in the learning and development domain, Trangile Services will continue to invest in developing and training fresh talent in 2023.