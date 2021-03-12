Transcon Developers launches Phase II of Transcon Triumph at Andheri West

Mumbai, March 11, 2021: Ingeniously crafted with passion and experience, Phase II of Transcon Triumph is a resulting masterpiece of matchless skill, imagination and intention, located at the Off Link Road, Andheri West. The high-end luxury project is spread across 5.5 acres with a grandeur lifestyle of 1, 2and3 bed residences created with the finest elements and an exacting attention-to-detail. With approximately over 800 apartments in the Phase II to be developed, it will comprise of 3 towers of 40 storeys each with homes that are designed for a grand lifestyle and large number of amenities that exceeds your expectation. The living spaces come with sustainable construction such as water and energy-use initiatives that go beyond green building certificate requirements, sensible landscape and optimal day light orientation.

Commenting on the launch, Rishi Todi, Director, Transcon Developers said, “After the roaring success of Phase I, we are delighted to announce the launch of Phase II of Transcon Triumph, one of our finest creations that will surely offer the best-in-class lifestyle from your residence right on Off Link Road, one of the most celebrated addresses in Mumbai. At Transcon, we have a commitment to create the finest homes and projects which provide an elevated lifestyle to our residents. Also, we have always been a purveyor of fine living experiences and the stupendous success of Phase-I only reiterates this philosophy.’’

Highlighting the project USPs, Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Head-Sales & Marketing, Transcon Developers said, “Conveniently located in Mumbai’s most pristine locations, every inch of the project is built to keep the residents at the centre of a happening life. The high-end luxury project brings the world at your fingertips with seamless connectivity to the rest of the city and enriches every moment of your life with a host of amenities. Be it fitness, relaxation, child care or business; it ensures a seamless ingression and egression for the connoisseurs of luxury.”

These spacious homes are precisely designed to offer you with a complete liberty to fulfill your ambitious desire of a perfect haven. The project comes with a plethora of exclusive amenities such as Multi-level car parks, opulent club, first floor shopping, Cricket Pitch, Jogging Track, Squash Court, Senior Citizen Corner, Kid’s Play Area, Outdoor Party Lawn, Rock Climbing Park, Seating Deck, Pavillions, Plantation, Billiard Room, Gaming Room, Lounge, Business Center, Sand Pit, Multifunction Hall, Coffee Lounge, Children Day Care, Gym, Yoga Studio, Infinity Swimming Pool, Kid’s Pool, Pool Deck, Jacuzzi and more. With a glamorous setting, the project brings you a lifestyle filled with recreation, activity and leisure.

Nestled in the most premier vicinity in the city of dreams, the location truly is the showstopper here. Not only is this a place that never sleeps but also has a ton of bling value. Lokhandwala & Link Road at Andheri West are the most vibrant parts of the western suburbs, known for their upbeat and happening lifestyle with a plethora of clubs, food joints, movie theatres and production houses buzzing all the time. Everything from business hubs, domestic and international airports, Western Express Highway to hubs of entertainment like malls, multiplexes, retail showrooms and realms of wellness like hospitals and gyms to spheres of education like schools and institutions are in close proximity. With famous production studios and some of the best nightlife attractions only a few steps away, it goes without saying that these homes are fit for a celebrity lifestyle.