Transcon Developers presents exclusive Gudi Padwa Offers on Passcode All-Stars at Transcon Triumph, Andheri West

Mumbai, April 1st, 2022: One of the leading Mumbai-based luxury real estate developers, Transcon Developers, have announced Gudi Padwa offers available exclusively at their high-end luxurious project, Passcode All-Stars in Transcon Triumph located at Off Link Road, Andheri West.

Gudi Padwa is the most awaited festival for home-buyers looking at investing in a property; the period of the oncoming spring and the sense of renewal it brings is acknowledged throughout the country. On this occasion, Transcon Developers has introduced an exclusive offering of a 30:70 payment plan and Tanishq vouchers of upto 8 lakhs for on-spot bookings to their customers on their luxurious 2 and 3 BHK homes, with price starting from 1.76 crores onwards.

These offers are only available till Gudi Padwa, so one should not wait and be quick to grab these special bargains now. Understanding the buyer’s pocket, Transcon Developers has announced no requirement of bank loan and a superior provision of no pre-EMI till possession. T&Cs apply to all offers.

Commenting on the festive mood, Ms. Shraddha Kedia-Agarwal, Director, Transcon Developers said “We are extremely delighted by the overwhelming response for Passcode All-Stars; we look forward to provide a world-class lifestyle at a very attractive price for our residents. Festive seasons and the real estate industry are always abuzz with activities—new launches, offers, benefits, attractive payment schemes, etc. Today, customers want to experience luxury-backed homes with exclusive amenities and facilities. This is the best time to buy a property with exclusive deals and promotions from developers along with low-home-loan interest rates.”

Nestled in the heart of one of the upmarket localities in Mumbai, the property promises to become a treasure trove of golden memories for its well-heeled residents. With famous production studios and some of the best nightlife attractions only a few steps away, these homes are fit for a celebrity lifestyle. The project brings you a lifestyle filled with recreation, activity and leisure.

Be it fitness, relaxation, child care, or business, it guarantees end-to-end buff of lavishness to the residents. Transcon Triumph offers an array of exclusive amenities such as Multilevel Car Parks, Opulent Club, First-floor Shopping, Cricket Pitch, Jogging Track, Squash Court, Senior-Citizen Corner, Kids Play Area, Outdoor Party Lawn, Rock-Climbing Park, Seating Deck, Pavilions, Plantation, Billiard Room, Gaming Room, Lounge, Business Centre, Sand Pit, Multifunction Hall, Coffee Lounge, Children Day Care, Gym, Yoga Studio, Infinity Swimming Pool, Kids Pool, Pool Deck, Jacuzzi, and more.

Lokhandwala & Link Road at Andheri West are the most vibrant parts of the western suburbs, known for their upbeat and happening lifestyle with a plethora of clubs, food joints, movie theatres and production houses buzzing all the time. Everything from business hubs, domestic and international airports, Western Express Highway to hubs of entertainment like malls, multiplexes, retail showrooms, and realms of wellness like hospitals and gyms to spheres of education like schools and institutions are nearby.

The landscape exteriors and amenities provided are perfect for entertaining and add to the general ambience. The project has already become an awe-inspiring symbol for home-buyers, with the visually stunning architecture, urban-life amenities within the residential complex, location-specific advantages of the properties, security measures right in place, and many other features that make Transcon enjoy the reputation it has acquired over the years.