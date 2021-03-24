Transcon Ramdev Plaza – Success ka naya address

With 36 years of expertise in residential realty and backing of great reputation and presence, Transcon Developers are now entering the commercial realty space with a state-of-the art project. Ability and opportunity together make up for success and this is what Transcon Group aspires to provide with its latest commercial complex offering- the Transcon Ramdev Plaza, Santacruz (West), ‘Success ka Naya Address’. This commercial complex encompasses the four vital ‘E’s for prosperity- Earn, Explore, Ensure and Experience, ideal for people desiring to make a mark of their own.

Present at an enviable central location, this complex helps you connect with more customers, making it a smart investment opportunity, while ensuring value for money. There is no stone left unturned in the making of this project- quality and appearance wise.

Spread across 2 acres, this IT & ITES Park is a one -of-its-kind commercial landmark with well-planned spaces, best in-class amenities including branded elevators, power back-up for common areas, fire-fighting system, high-tech security and CCTV surveillance. This RCC commercial complex structure is monitored by a professional building management and sports a designer façade. The project includes a total of two basements, lower ground, ground and three floors. Ranging across multiple configurations from 50 sq ft to 700 sq ft, this project is built to suit every kind of business including small commercial outfits, IT & ITES companies and auxiliary industries. The project offers cutting edge amenities for people convenience.

The last one year of pandemic has put the spotlight on the IT & ITES companies with them becoming the backbone of even mundane activities, while we were in a lockdown. Transcon Ramdev Plaza has been conceived with IT & ITES companies as focal point, which are increasingly growing and scouting for places to operate from. The commercial complex addresses the present-day requirements of these companies, thus becoming hugely popular in this segment.

“Investing in this complex will further allow you to experience the pride of owning commercial spaces offering state-of-the-art wide spaces. Appealed by the solid foundation of this project, an array of small and medium enterprise setups have already booked their shop space here,” says Mr. Aditya Kedia, Managing Director, Transcon Developers.

Strategically located at Santacruz (West), one of the poshest areas of Mumbai, the Transcon Ramdev Plaza enjoys excellent connectivity to all parts of Mumbai by road and railways. There is lot of infrastructural developments happening here including the upcoming line 3 Aqua Colaba – Bandra and SEEPZ metro coming up, with a metro station at Santacruz. The Santacruz – Chembur link road and the Chunnabhatti – BKC flyover has considerably lessened bottlenecks one used to experience and thus the commute time. The western expressway is only 0.5 Km away from the project, thus ensuring easy people movement. Santacruz railways station is 0.5 Km away and vile parle railway station 1.5 Km. Additionally, the metro stations including the Andheri metro station, J.B. Nagar, Airport Road metro station etc. are all 3 Kms away. Also, the project is in close proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. There is a mix of residential and commercial real estate in the vicinity, helping businesses flourish here. Prominent commercial landmarks like the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is 6 Kms away and SEEPZ is 10 Kms away from the project. The commercial complex is also close to affluent neighbouring locations including Bandra, Khar, Vile parle, Juhu and Andheri.

So, walk in at Transcon Ramdev Plaza with a vision and we will help you outline the path for success -hence, your new address of success.

Transcon Ramdev Plaza, project is registered under RERA NO.: P51800010457 and is available on website – www.transconplaza.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of premises in the above referred project shall be governed by the terms and conditions of Agreement for Sale/Lease. T&C Apply

About Transcon Developers: Transcon Developers is a forward-looking Real Estate Group, one that believes in enriching tomorrow by delivering world-class offerings today. The company distinguishes itself as a group that envisions and develops premium eco-homes and commercial spaces across Mumbai and Thane. Since its inception in the year 1985, Transcon Developers have been a revolution that endures to transform the way real estate is thought of. Transcon Developers has so far delivered area over 6 million sq. ft. under residential and commercial spaces; around 12.5 million sq. ft. area under construction across western and central suburbs, holding a land bank of over 1,000 acres in and around Mumbai. Transcon’s superior designs, outstanding implementation and distinguished marketing combined with robust on-ground sales have worked well to generate the best value for clients.