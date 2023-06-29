transcosmos opens BPO Center Osaka Midosuji, a center which offers IT one-stop services

With an IT center serving bottom to upstream processes, enhances services to meet accelerating DX needs

[Tokyo, Japan, June 29, 2023]

transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has opened BPO Center Osaka Midosuji, a center which offers one-stop IT-related services from requirement definition, development, operations and maintenance, to data utilization.

As digital transformation (DX) accelerates, utilization of data, in particular a data-driven management approach, has become more important than ever in recent years. Given this trend, transcosmos BPO business unit has opened a center which offers comprehensive services for generating real data smoothly from requirement definition to data utilization at one-stop. By offering one-stop services from planning and designing, developing and testing, deploying to operating and maintaining systems and business processes at one-stop, transcosmos grasps client needs for their IT systems and business operations at an early phase. Based on the identified needs, transcosmos then develops new systems as well as optimizing existing packaged tools, and finally helps clients deploy and familiarize themselves with the new systems and processes. Building each process by combining cutting-edge technologies such as machine learning and AI, and interlocking and automating several processes together, transcosmos builds a framework with systems and business processes specifically designed for utilizing data. Ultimately, the framework enables clients to achieve total optimization.

■BPO Center Osaka Midosuji Overview

Address: HOMMACHI SANKEI BUILDING 21st floor, 4-3-9, Hommachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka city, Osaka, Japan

Number of workstations: About 160 (virtual workstations: about 160)

Business start date: July 2023

Service: IT outsourcing services

URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/bpo/it-outsourcing.html

Equipped with virtual office tools, BPO Center Osaka Midosuji also offers a location-independent workstyle. Members log in to the center from locations in Japan and overseas as well as from home. The center accumulates and shares knowledge and ideas for making improvements from each location across the center network. Furthermore, the center functions as part of BCP (Business Continuity Plan), sharing operations across the centers. Utilizing 160 virtual workstations, team members perform their tasks from locations that best fit the nature of their work.

transcosmos will continue to offer services that underpin clients’ operational transformation by combining highly specialized services and the right technology. At the same time, the company will serve society in solving challenges through business activities while creating job opportunities in local communities.