Transerve has been granted a patent for their online spatial analytics platform’s micro-service-based design

17th November: Transerve, a location intelligence firm that allows digital transformation and effective decision making, has received a patent for its invention named “System and method for revenue and asset management based on micro-service architecture.” The company uses bespoke applications for asset tracking/mapping, project monitoring, spatial data collection with geo-tagged photos and videos, and sharing maps with key stakeholders or the general public. The company’s solutions are being used in a variety of industries, including government, infrastructure, environment, estate management, smart cities, agriculture, and telecommunications.

Using location information, this new service supports customers in solving complicated business problems. The ‘Make in India’ SaaS platform helps users to track and manage their assets more efficiently, increasing efficiency and income. Transerve intends to increase its customer base by providing pre-packaged analytical solutions as a SaaS service on its horizontal spatial analytics platform. Transerve has continuously increased its sales by 40% over the last two years, with product income tripling year on year. To address important location intelligence challenges, the company is focusing on developing deep learning and AI-based solutions for enterprises. According to the company’s vision statement, it aspires to build a unified big data analytics platform capable of consuming a huge and continuous stream of data and combining imageries, documents, tabular, spatial, and non-spatial data to improve decision making.

Mr. Ashwani Rawat, Co-Founder & Director, Transerve, commented, “We are happy this patent has been awarded for this unique approach that will assist businesses manage their revenue and assets.” The team has worked hard to develop and execute an efficient tool that will help with business operations. Transerve is continuously striving to provide best-in-class solutions, and this patent is proof of our ground breaking outcomes. It motivates us to strive hard to achieve many more such victories.”

About Transerve:- Transerve offers geospatial analysis (Transerve Online Stack) platform to visualize and process the data for insights. Transerve Online Stack Platform is available for individuals and enterprises for sharing spatial data and map visualization with their team and public through Map APIs. Leveraging the platform’s capabilities, users can design forms, collect information on the ground at a large scale with location-integration, manage, analyse and publish it online. Data collected from the field upon approval updates the maps in real time.

CityOS module built on Transerve Online Stack helps in solving complex problems related to urban setup, such as inventorying urban assets, revenue enhancement, land records modernization etc., Transerve solution facilitates increase in municipal revenue and improve civic service delivery by helping urban local bodies maintain an accurate database of properties on spatial platform. The solution is available at https://online.transerve.com as SaaS.

Transerve is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 certified firm with three offices in India. The company is supported by the Belgian Sovereign Fund and DFID UK through the Tara India IV fund, as well as the Omidyar Network, CIIE-IIMA, and CIBA Goa.