Transform Your Riding Experience with the new Helmet Models from Ignyte

New Delhi: Ignyte, an international premium brand for Helmets and riding gear, brings state-of-the-art technology to a safety staple as it makes public two new helmet models, namely the IGN-7 and IGN-4.

With dual certifications DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS ISI (IS 4151:2015), the biggest USP of “IGN-7” is that it is the world’s first helmet with NACA Duct air flow technology. This air flow system is also used in aircraft and super cars. With its double NACA inlets above the shield, it allows the entry of the large volume of air inside the helmet to refresh and dehumidify the interior. Also, the NACA inlets on the back of the helmet allow quick extraction of the stale air.

“Since there are more high-end motorcycles on the road now than there were a year ago, there is a greater market need for helmets with additional safety features and Dual certifications of DOT and ISI while maintaining their aesthetic appeal. Ignyte has created the two new models for young bike riders and their love of riding in mind.” said Mr. Kashish Kapur, Managing Director, Ignyte Helmets.

Ensuring a comfortable riding experience, the ‘IGN-7’ comes with a stylish reflective interior with comfortable and super soft fabric. It also combines a double D-Ring fastener, high frequency thermo foam wind deflector, and a visor locking mechanism. The shell is made of a high-impact PC-ABS blend material which is required to pass DOT standard. It also features an inner sun shield for protection against direct sun rays during the daytime. Moreover, keeping in mind the hygiene factor, the models boast removable and washable interior padding and cheek pads. Other highlights include high-density multi-channel EPS including the EPS for cheek pads and a polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor fitted with a pinlock 30 anti-fog shield.

Equally stylish in looks, the IGN-7 has a stylish reflective interior with comfortable and super-soft fabric, and there is also a spoiler at the back for a sporty look.

The second model, IGN-4, again boasts dual certification that is DOT (FMVSS No. 218) and BIS ISI (IS 4151:2015). The high impact PC-ABS blend material used for the shell helps in achieving results required to meet DOT regulations. The IGN-4 features multiple air vents for an outstanding air flow ventilation system, keeping the riders comfortable even during long rides. It also features high-density multi-channel EPS, including the EPS for cheek pads. It comes with a polycarbonate (PC) anti-scratch coated visor fitted with a pinlock 30 anti-fog shield. Other characteristics include a double D-Ring fastener, a high frequency thermofoam wind deflector, and a visor locking mechanism. Additionally, it also has an inner sun shield for protection against direct sun rays for rides during the daytime, vortex generators on the visor reduce air friction, and removable and washable interior padding and cheek pads.

High on looks and comfort IGN-4, has a stylish reflective interior with comfortable and super soft fabric, and there is a spoiler at the back for a sporty look. The model is available in medium (580mm), large (600mm), and XL (620mm) sizes.

Ignyte is a premium international brand for riding accessories that includes a variety of items such as biker gloves, suits, jackets, shoe covers, riding goggles, knee pads, helmets, and side boxes.