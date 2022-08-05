Transport Corporation of India Ltd. announces Results for Quarter 1 ended 30th June 2022

India’s leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider, Transport Corporation of India Ltd., today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2022.

Standalone

Performance Highlights: Q1 FY2023 vs. Q1 FY2022

Revenue from operations of Rs. 807 Crores, growth of 32.2% y-o-y

EBITDA of Rs. 115 Crores compared to Rs. 82 Crores in Q1 FY2022

EBITDA margin at 14.3% compared to 13.4% in Q1 FY2022

PAT of Rs. 77 Crores compared to Rs. 48 Crores in Q1 FY2022 and grew by 58.4%

PAT Margin at 9.5% compared to 7.9% in Q1 FY2022

Consolidated

Performance Highlights: Q1FY2023 vs. Q1 FY2022

Revenue from operations of Rs. 903 Crores, growth of 29.7% y-o-y

EBITDA of Rs. 119 Crores compared to Rs. 83 Crores in Q1 FY2022

EBITDA margin at 13.2% compared to 12% in Q1 FY2022

PAT of Rs. 79 Crores compared to Rs. 47 Crores in Q1 FY2022 and grew by 65.9%

PAT Margin at 8.7% compared to 6.8% in Q1 FY2022

Commenting on the result, Mr.Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director TCI stated, that the company continued to demonstrate steady performance due to its adherence to core business fundamentals. Impact of high fuel prices, general inflation and volatile demand in certain sectors were key challenges which the company maneuvered to deliver value to its customers.

The emphasis on providing seamless coastal services and rail logistics via a multimodal network has got further traction with customers off-setting their carbon emissions besides managing their cost.

TCI’s consistent performance as leaders in logistics got reinforced when it bagged two awards under the categories of “Best Warehouse Service Provider” & “Best Cold Chain/Refrigerated Service Provider” in the first National Logistics Excellence Awards announced by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

About Group TCI: Group TCI, with revenues of over Rs. 5000 Cr is India’s leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider. TCI group with expertise developed over 6 decades has an extensive network of company owned offices, 13 mn. sq. ft. of warehousing space and a strong team oftrained employees. With its customer-centric approach, world class resources, state-of-the-art technology and professional management, the group follows strong corporate governance and is committed to value creation for its stakeholders and social responsibilities. TCI was the first to launch several solutions in the logistics field.