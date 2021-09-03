Transteel announces festive bonanza on bespoke home furniture and workstations

New Delhi, 3rd September 2021: Transteel, one of India’s leading direct to consumer brands for office furniture targeted at SMEs and middle-market companies, has announced PAN India free delivery starting 5th September 2021. The initiative comes as a continuation to the brand’s offerings, of discounts of up to 74% on office and home furniture on the purchase of more than any three products announced early last month.

Ensuring access to world-class office and home furniture to businesses across India, Transteel provides a vast range of powerful workstations and classy yet flexible home furniture. The brand is known for its powerful and compact collections and consumer-centric post-purchase service.



Over the years, it has continued to focus on designing and crafting performance-oriented furniture. Transteel office furniture is in use by many large Indian and Multinational corporations for over 25 years now. Engaging directly with the consumers, the SME / MSME vertical of the company has successfully delivered more than 40,000 online orders since April 2020.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shiraz Ibrahim, Managing Director, Transteel Seating Technologies said, “The festive season is around the corner, and we are excited to announce this offer for businesses across India. We endeavour to provide businesses with direct access to world-class office furniture designed ergonomically. Employee productivity and motivation are significant aspects of any business. Transteel focuses on delivering performance oriented office / home furniture which provides much-needed assistance for ease of work. Proper home office furniture helps correct posture for a prolonged period, provide ample comfort for long working hours for the better health of employees, in turn supporting them to stay and work comfortably.”

Transteel is India’s preferred choice for quality furniture made in India and sold online. The Made-in-India furniture combines design, value and ergonomics to ensure sturdy support day after day. The company also manufactures ergonomic bio-chairs upholstered with Fabour fabrics made by Tata Steel. In addition to being naturally breathable, antibacterial, and easy to sanitize, these chairs also offer highly supportive and tensile backrests.

The products are available at – wfh.transteel.com

About Transteel:

Transteel Seating Technologies (Transteel) is India’s #1 choice for quality furniture designed and made in India. Founded in 1995 in the City of Bengaluru (then Bangalore) by Shiraz Ibrahim, Transteel has witnessed phenomenal growth in the office furniture space. Transteel started as an office furniture manufacturer and seller and has grown to become one of India’s leading direct-to-consumer furniture brands, selling both home and office furniture. The company continues to be family-run and maintains the standards of service, integrity, and dedication established since its foundation. Transteel boasts of serving over 30,000 orders since April 2020 and achieving a turnover of over INR 30 crore through online sales within a year of the launch of its e-commerce platform. The company is proud to employ over 150 associates at its 2.5-acre production plant, experience centers, service, and logistics hubs in Bengaluru. Transteel is currently delivering home and office furniture across India.