TravClan launches Cozive to help companies plan offsites

New Delhi, 24th May 2022: TravClan, a global B2B travel platform, has launched Cozive (pronounced co-zaive), a unique service for corporates and start-ups to plan engaging and experiential offsites across the world. Remote & hybrid working have led to emerging needs where companies have realised it’s extremely important to conduct quarterly meetups and offsites to facilitate team-building activities and build team morale.

Both new-age start-ups and larger conglomerates have historically been offsite meetings, town hall discussions, conferences, and strategy planning. However, the process to organize any meeting/conference/event is an extremely tiring and offline process that usually takes weeks with multiple stakeholders and there is a lack of transparency for corporates on what they are buying. Cozive aims to revolutionise this challenge faced by corporates and travel planners by bringing them on a digital platform by combining it with the extensive supply & expertise of TravClan.

Cozive aims to help 1000s businesses plan more than offsites/events in the next year. The platform has curated deals from hotels catering to this segment across a wide range of locations from Goa, Rishikesh to hill stations in Himachal Pradesh, Dubai, and 30+ locations across the world.

Sharing his vision about the new initiative and the market scenario, Arun Bagaria, Co-Founder, TravClan, said, “We are rebuilding MICE (Meetings Incentives Conferences & Events) travel and are working closely with all stakeholders including travel planners, corporates, hoteliers and other suppliers. Group travel planning has remained an extremely slow process and we are simplifying and bringing transparency to group / MICE travel. Our curated platform offers multiple advantages to travel agents, companies, and hoteliers. Focusing on offsites is a starting point but our larger vision is to enable corporates to plan & book travel more seamlessly. Cozive enables us to build relationships & provide value to the HR & Admin teams and travel planners working in corporate travel.

The millennial and Generation Z workforce values experiences and value additions offered by their employers more than the standard materialistic perks. This is where TravClan’s Cozive will focus on the unique needs of corporate group travel. The brand has an extensive network of hoteliers and tour operators and has deep expertise in serving the growing needs of modern travelers. The brand aims to leverage its existing relationships with them and create a seamless and all-around beneficial ecosystem for travel agents as well as corporates. TravClan aims to conduct 1000+ such offsites in the next year.