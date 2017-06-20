Meghauli Serai has been named one of Robb Report’s 2017 Best of the Best winners. Meghauli Serai has been selected as a winner of the Journeys category, in the Adventure Lodge subcategory, revealed in the June 2017 issue of Robb Report. The 29th annual Best of the Best Awards, which spotlights more than 150 brands across the luxury sector.

Located next to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Chitwan National Park, Meghauli Serai offers the visitors an opportunity to experience the rich diversity of wildlife and vegetation. The Park is especially renowned for its protection of one-horned rhinos, Royal Bengal tiger, and gharial. The Park also contains a Ramsar Site – Beeshazari Tal – in its buffer zone. A total of 68 species of mammals, 544 species of birds, 56 species of herpetofauna and 126 species of fish have been recorded in the Park.

“It is an outstanding honor for Meghauli Serai to be featured as the ‘Best of the Best’ in the luxury travel category by Robb Report. It is a unique and iconic property which takes experiential travel to new heights. We are proud of our partnership with the Taj Group in bringing the best in luxury travel to our discerning clientele, said Rahul Chaudhary, Executive Director of Chaudhary Group and MD of CG Hotels and Resorts.

“Spacious villas with private plunge pools, a Jiva spa offering ancient wellness therapies, and an artefact-filled main lodge serving gourmet Tharu cuisine are all never-before-seen indulgences in this part of the world… complements to Meghauli Serai’s guided excursions—among them Tiger treks, safari drives, and river baths on elephant-back—they provide an experience miles beyond memorable,” Robb Report says in its citation about Meghauli Serai.

To access the Robb Report click here: http://robbreport.com/travel/destinations/best-of-the-best-3-luxury-lodges-nepal-iceland-japan-2715749/