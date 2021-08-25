Treat your skin with Mystic Valley’s Vitamin C enriched products

As younger skin matures, a host of skin problems find their way to worry you. Worry no more, Mystic Valley has introduced new Vitamin C enriched products to help you keep your skin concerns at bay. Vitamin C is the holy grail for all things skin related- it is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature, and is proven to improve skin texture, hydrate the skin and reduce signs of aging. Adding Vitamin C to your skincare routine also protects the skin against damage caused by exposure to the Sun. Mystic Valley has a formulated a potent blend of Vitamin C and other natural ingredients to rejuvenate your skin, leaving you glowing.

Rippling Vitamin C Waves Serum

This vitamin C enriched skin serum renders protection from the harmful UVA and UVB rays. Vitamin C, along with the present amla extracts eliminates wrinkles and dark spots. This promotes the production of collagen and makes our skin firm.

Price: INR 2,815

Size: 30ml

Hibiscus High Noon And Amla Greens Face wash

This hibiscus and amla extracts infused hydrating face wash of Mystic Valley boosts a youthful and velvety appearance and excludes dead skin. Like Vitamin C, Vitamin E improves skin elasticity and leaves you with radiating skin.

Price: INR 1,099

Size: 200 ml

Moondust Under Eye Serum

This Vitamin C and phytic acids charged skin serum guards the skin from sun damage and promotes exfoliation, reduces wrinkles, and rejuvenates the under-eye area.

Price: INR 1,530

Size: 30ml