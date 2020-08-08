Tree Plantation by FLO as part of Govt. of Telangana’s Haritha Haram Program

Hyderabad, July 08, 2020…The FICICI Ladies Organisation(FLO) participates in a Tree Plantation Program at Road No 10C, Jubilee Hills, near Vivaha Bhojanambu Restaurant in Hyderabad on Sunday, 09th August, at 9 AM.

It is planned as part of Haritha Haram, a large-scale tree-planting program implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the State from 24% to 33%.

The Tree Plantation is taken up by FLO, in partnership with GHMC. “We are planting 300 saplings and donating 300 tree guards”, shared Ms. Usharani Manne, Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad Chapter.

The plantation will be done by about 25 members of FLO, Usha added