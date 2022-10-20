Treeview partners with Arzooo to bolster its TV business and expand footprint in India

Bengaluru, October 20, 2022: Thailand’s leading LED TV and appliances manufacturer, Treeview Co. Ltd., has partnered with retail tech platform Arzooo to expand its footprint in India and market its Smart Android Full HD range of TV models. With televisions ranging from 24inch to 85inch, Treeview aims to register a sale of over half a million smart TVs in the next 12 months, the company said.

“Our aim is to reach more households through Arzooo’s retail network. With enhanced specifications, superior quality and affordable pricing, our range of Smart TVs are best suited for Indian consumers,” said Jubin Peter – Director QThree Ventures.

With the ongoing festive season, the consumer durable sector, especially smart televisions have been witnessing double digit growth. In India, the pandemic has compelled brands to evolve and upgrade conventional methods of engaging with consumers. Treeview sees this an opportunity to introduce its feature-packed smart TVs, which are competitively priced and offer a better viewing experience.

Today, the smart TV segment contributes 89 percent of total TV shipments in the country. This massive growth of smart TVs is driven by the surging demand for home entertainment, affordable launches, broadband penetration, and multiple discount offers from retailers.

“With its cutting-edge technology, Treeview is spread across geographies such as the Middle East and Africa, among others. This will enable Treeview to scale up and achieve pan-India penetration in the shortest span of time,” the company added.

In the backend, Arzooo is empowering offline retailers with competitive prices, access to 20,000+ products, credit up to INR 20 lacs, and quick delivery. In a short span of time, the company has acquired more than 50,000 partner stores.

Sai Krishna, Director, TV Categories at Arzooo “We are pleased to extend the Arzooo platform to Treeview to offer high-quality smart TVs to Indian consumers through our retail network. This partnership is another step forward in strengthening our portfolio of large appliances going forward. We are committed to getting more high-quality Brands on the platform from across the world and make them accessible to offline retailers and Indian consumers”.

Arzooo Express, backed by a strong network of 35 hubs and warehouses across 22 states will play a pivotal role in the distribution strategy. Recently, Arzooo has launched Quick Retail, which promises next-day delivery to metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It will further the quest of retailers to provide consumers with smart Andriod TVs at viable prices with speedy delivery.