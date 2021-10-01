Trell announces the #TrellxLakmeFashionWeek challenge for fashion enthusiasts to be a part of Lakmé Fashion Week

Mumbai, October 1, 2021: Trell, India’s largest social commerce platform has associated with FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week as the Official Lifestyle Partner for the upcoming season in October. As part of their endeavour to promote the creators Trell has launched an exclusive – #TrellxLakmeFashionWeek challenge. Trell will select upto 20 fashion enthusiasts from across India who can win front-row seats to the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The contest that commences today, i.e., October 1st, will last until October 3, 2021.

To enter the contest, participants are encouraged to let the Fashionista within them SHINE by expressing themselves through Trell camera. Whether it be your ramp walk, a unique design aesthetic, or the next trend in #OOTD, Trell is here to give them the opportunity to network with the best of the best from the industry of fashion. They must upload the video on Trell handle as well as their personal Instagram accounts, using the hashtag #TrellxLakmeFashionWeek and tagging @Trell.Community and @LakmeFashionWeek in the post. The video should cover why they deserve to win a ticket to Lakme Fashion Week Mumbai and sit and network amongst the Stars! The winners will be announced on October 4, 2021, on the Trell app.

About Trell

Trell is India’s largest lifestyle social commerce platform, enabling millions of people to create and consume relevant and meaningful content across varied categories. The company caters to people in ten regional languages in sectors ranging from fashion, beauty, DIY, and health & wellness to movies reviews, food, and travel. The platform has grown rapidly and has over 100 million downloads and 50 million monthly active users. In August 2020, Trell launched the ‘Shop’ section, marking its foray into the social commerce segment, and has over 600+ brands in beauty, wellness, fashion, and mom & baby care categories.