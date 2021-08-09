Trell celebrates Trell Shop’s 1st birthday with a month-long Big Bash Sale

Trell, one of India’s largest lifestyle social commerce platform is organising the biggest celebration for Trell Shop’s 1st birthday with a month long Big Bash Sale. The event went live on 31st July and brands like WOW, Lakme, Plum, M Caffeine, Garnier, Loreal, Mama Earth, Maybelline, Bombay Shaving Company, and few other wellness and beauty brands are giving amazing discounts to customers starting from 15 % to 70%.

Customers can also get to lay their hands on beauty box for free which is worth INR 2,000 if they shop for INR 2500. The beauty box contains products from brands like Lakme, Garnier, Mirabelle etc.

Trell Shop has more than 600 brands on its platform. Trell launched its social commerce platform last year in August and it has various well-known brands on its platform in the beauty and wellness categories. Trell plans to add products in the mom and baby care, fashion and home décor in the coming months.

In one of a record, 1,000 content creators of the platform went live together on Instagram and urged consumers to make most of Trell’s month long Big Bash Sale.