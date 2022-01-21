Trell invites shoppers to unite for the ‘Fashion Democrazy Sale’ to ring in Republic Day

Mumbai, January 21, 2022: To celebrate the freedom of choice & expression, India’s leading lifestyle social commerce platform, Trell has announced its Fashion Democrazy Sale which offers attractive discounts upto 70% on all things fashion and lifestyle. The Fashion Democrazy Sale will enable shoppers to choose product categories on which they want a higher discount by watching more videos within that category- making it a sale of the people, for the people, and by the people.

The sale not only offers attractive discounts to users but also celebrates the spirit of democracy that believes in the power of unanimity. Users can collectively generate the highest views for any content category on the App to avail higher discounts on the same category on Trell Shop. During the Sale, the social commerce platform will provide additional discounts on categories most-watched by Trell users.

Thus, each day would have a different theme to highlight the diversity of fashion and lifestyle in India available on Trell such as Ethnic Democrazy, Mission Cashmere, Rang De Basanti, Jashn-e-Grooming, Healthy Republic, My Country My Home and Unity in Diversity.

The ‘Fashion Democrazy Sale’ will allow 100mn+ users to shop their favourite products from 1000+ brands across ethnic and western wear, along with beauty and personal care among others. Users can avail unmatched discounts upto 70% off on popular brands including Loreal, Lakme, Bewakoof, Pepe Jeans, Spykar, US Polo, FabAlley, Juniper, Campus Sutra and Raisin among others.

Being the largest creator-led social commerce platform, Trell will highlight the diversity of Indian fashion where more than 18 million content creators will showcase their distinct lifestyles in 12 regional languages during these 7 days.

After pioneering the concept of ‘Watchlist to Shop’ in India, Trell is empowering India to avail higher discounts, over and above the existing offers, by simply watching informative content on the platform.