Trell is back with another enthralling Content Creation Masterclass

India, 25th November 2021: India’s creator economy is today at the forefront of influencing and driving purchase decisions for people at large. The content generated by content creators has been shaping the lifestyle and consumption patterns of countless people across the country. Moreover, trusted recommendations and reviews from creators have been enabling buyers to make thoughtful purchase decisions.

Against this backdrop, Trell – India’s leading lifestyle social commerce platform, will be conducting an insightful Masterclass on Content Creation on 26th November at 5:30 PM with renowned experts in the space. The masterclass will include 2 panelists – Actress Shonali Nigrani, former Miss India International, IPL Host and contestant of Big Boss season 11, along with travel influencers Priyanka Jena and Tanveer Taj, who go by the name Wheels and Tails. Priyanka and Tanveer have traveled across India along with their Dogs – Frodo and Cruise.

These influencers will be sharing their journey creating content over the years, along with tips on how budding content creators can create high-quality and relatable content. With this Masterclass on Content Creation, Trell aims to enable creators on the platform to upskill themselves and learn methods to create meaningful and relevant content for their audience.

The actress Shonali Nigrani shared, “I am thrilled to be a part of Trell’s masterclass and engage with content creators. Creating meaningful and engaging content consistently is one of the hardest jobs today. Understanding your audience’s psyche and ensuring they stay with you throughout your journey requires effort but is deeply fulfilling at the same time. I am looking forward to this session and interacting with future brand ambassadors.”

Leading travel influencers Priyanka Jena and Tanveer Taj shared “Being a full-time content creator means that you constantly learn ways to enhance your skills and create relatable content for your audience. You need to be true to yourself in this journey and keep your audience at the center. We are excited to be a part of Trell’s Masterclass and share our learnings with creators which can help them enhance their content.”

The Masterclass with Shonali Nigrani and Wheels and Trails will go live on Friday, 26th November at 5:30 PM exclusively on the Trell app. Users can enroll by registering at: https://t.trell.co/MCTSM