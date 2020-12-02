Trending platforms for business collaboration in 2020

The COVID-19 has led organizations around the world to adopt remote working to decrease the community spread of the virus while limiting the impact on productivity.

In the age of social distancing, digital collaboration is the new normal in the workplace. With employees no longer required to work cut off from one another, this shift can drive improved efficiency and increased productivity – but only if you have the best online collaboration tools in place.

Your online collaboration software plans should be based on a platform for communication that is available not just on a desktop computer but also on mobile devices, such as cell phones. The idea is to let all employees keep in touch, at all times, through Unified Communications. This enhanced accessibility and ease of usage enable your people to communicate and collaborate better with each other, within their teams and across all departments. Such collaboration software also provide the perfect foundation to connect with external partners, customers, and vendors through more seamless, efficient, and high-impact communication.

To take this proposition even further, deadlines, task management, and support should all be built into communications. It is essential that the end-user the interface is designed to be clear, easy to understand, simple to use, and reduces misunderstanding. Every employee should be empowered to be able to speak to the right person, wherever they are in the company, to address a common problem and solve it within an acceptable workflow. Here are the trending platforms that are empowering modern-day employees to achieve all this, and more, in 2020: