Trendsetting Pendants you Need for Your Collection

In today’s world of hustle, along with your bold demeanor, it is also important to let your fashion speak for itself. And what’s better than sleek and dainty pendants to keep it subtle and dazzling at the same time? Considering the modern jewellery trend, pendants are great minimalistic options for your style and budget.

Pendants have been worn since the stone age as amulets. Needless to say, even now, this small piece of jewellery can bring a significant difference to your fashion by representing the facets of who you are.

So, change the definition of your style with carefully curated pendants at Mia by Tanishq. They have an extensive collection of subtle partywear, and traditional styles of pendants especially designed for today’s modern women.

Read on to see some amazingly designed pendants you will immediately fall in love with.

A Stem of Hope in Gold Studded Pendant

Nothing says chic like a radiant rose gold pendant. The trained craftsmen took inspiration from the cotton plants blooming in spring to make this gorgeous rose gold studded pendant. Embrace your unique style by pairing these stunners with drop earrings and a day dress to make heads turn wherever you go.

Gorgeous Gold & Diamond Studded Pendant

Like a blooming flower that promises hope and happiness, this diamond-studded gold pendant will let you flaunt your dazzling aura. This piece of radiance is crafted in 18 karat gold, giving a touch of opulence to your overall look when you wear this with a kanjivaram saree. Designed with bright summer as inspiration, add this to your collection for effortless elegance.

White Gold Shell Pendant

This shell-shaped pendant made in white gold represents nature’s grace of growth and renewal. With precision in its design, this pendant is encrusted in diamonds to beautifully signify order amongst chaos. A crop top and a high-waist pair of denim would be a perfect outfit to wear with this piece of elegance.

Yellow Gold & Diamond Pendant – Nature’s Melody

The dazzling rhythm of nature represented through this chic yellow gold pendant encrusted with diamonds is perfect to suit your radiant personality. To look the best in this pendant, wear it with a V-neck blouse or that striking evening dress. Find yourself a little closer to nature’s melody with this beautiful yellow gold pendant.

White Gold Pendant for the Enticing Woman

The spiral shape of this white gold pendant represents the growth and evolution you experience with each passing moment in your life. This exquisite piece of art is specially designed for women who carry determination up their sleeves. Pair it with a designer saree or an evening dress to enhance your look and accentuate a sparkle in your eyes.

Yellow Gold Heart Pendant with Diamonds

An intricate work of diamond studded in a gorgeous yellow gold heart-shaped pendant can easily make you the talk of the town. Aren’t you already in love with this stunning piece of beauty? Wear it along with any outfit of your choice to glam your look.

Curious where can you find these chic pendants?

Every woman wants to stand out with their unique styling preferences. And with dainty pendants, you can enhance the look of any piece of clothing and take your styling to the next level. So, decorate your favorite outfits with these lovely pendants and flaunt your inner diva.

You can find this mesmerizing collection of pendants at Mia by Tanishq. They are extremely passionate about providing authentic and chic designs of jewellery to modern women. So, what are you waiting for? Shop for these and more such authentic pendants only at Mia by Tanishq and enjoy the beauty along with quality.