TresVista announces Summer Associate Program 2022

Mumbai, 27th April 2022: Global outsourcing enterprise TresVista, following its extensive hiring plans for 2022-23, initiates its summer associate program starting from May 2022. The 8-week program is designed to give the Summer Associates an exposure to high-end financial services with real-time client projects involving financial models, reports, and delivering impactful solutions. The associates will be hired across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru offices.

The program offers aspiring candidates an opportunity to pick up critical skillsets such as ownership of work, attention to detail, and the importance of collaboration and teamwork. The summer associates will be working with a designated mentor and experience the company’s culture and operations across departments and taking in diversified training. They will be evaluated for a full-time employment opportunity with TresVista as part of the program. Also, as part of the experience, associates will attend curated workshops and interact with leadership personnel to gain organizational insights, allowing them to interact with senior investment professionals from across industries.

Sudeep Mishra, Co-Founder, and Managing Director, TresVista, said, “This program will give top academic talent exposure to the world of cutting-edge financial services and groom them for holistic and fulfilling careers.” TresVista has also recently announced its plans to double the office spaces across all office locations, a Europe office in 2024, and employee growth figures of over 2,000 by the end of 2022 across verticals.

TresVista’s plans include doubling its office space in Pune with 1,650 headcounts in the hybrid setup, followed by Bengaluru at 900 headcounts, besides adding new roles after seeing exponential growth in FY 21-22. This step comes with the company announcing fresh hiring of 1,000+ employees to its existing 1,100+ team for its offices across key verticals.