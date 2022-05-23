TresVista celebrates 5th anniversary of its WiT (Women in TresVista) cell, established exclusively for and by women employees

Mumbai, 23rd May 2022: TresVista, the leading enterprise offering a diversified portfolio of services, including investment diligence, industry research, business development, fund administration, accounting, and data analytics, celebrates five successful years of its Women in TresVista (WiT) cell. Raised to celebrate and empower women employees to have a space to bring forth thoughts and objectives, TresVista celebrated the journey of the cell over the years in building a strong network as well as invaluable partnerships forged with partners and clients.

The anniversary celebrations were commenced by showcasing women from different eras by their emotions and characteristics through music and dance. Leading stand-up Prashasti Singh performed at the event, taking the audience through a range of emotions in line with the anniversary event. The event concluded with the core team, going over WiT’s journey in these five years to build the cell into a fully functional resource center.

With over 42% of women employees, TresVista has organically grown into the number owing to the talent, perseverance, and growth potential that women employees have in the organization.