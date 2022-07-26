TresVista continues its expansion journey with new office space in Pune

Pune, 26th July 2022: TresVista, the industry leader in high-end outsourced services, announces the expansion of its Pune delivery center spread across 100,000 sq. ft. This center is an extension of the existing office space after the brand laid out its plan to double the workforce in India. The firm currently has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, New York, London and Singapore and provides high-calibre support and operating leverage for over 1,000 clients across 80 countries and diverse asset classes.

The new space, which will function as its largest delivery center in India, will accommodate 700 employees, taking the overall capacity for their Pune office to 1,300. Aiming for a friendly, comfortable and efficient workspace, the new office comprises a library, a medical room, and an open recreational room.

The space is intended to bring seamless integration for all company functions, with an emphasis on establishing an inclusive ecology. The organization also promotes a tranquil environment by building open areas, breakout spaces and pantries to incorporate an adaptable working style and an engaging, collaborative work culture into the infrastructure.

TresVista places high importance on Training & Development and understands the need to update and refresh every employee’s skill set. It is part of the organization’s culture to expand and diversify one’s knowledge set constantly. Keeping these values in mind, the new office space has a state-of-the-art training center with over 120 seating spaces and sound-proof partitions.

The full-fledged facility will cater to the company’s increasing client base worldwide while enabling it to attract the leading talent pool in the country. It will also help accommodate the company’s expansion over the past two years.

The global outsourcing giant has plans aligned with the hiring of overall 5,000 employees in the next four years and aims to open its 5th office space in Bengaluru soon.