TresVista resumes work from their offices in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru

March 2022, Mumbai: TresVista, a global enterprise offering a diversified portfolio of services with a wide array of clients including asset managers, advisors, corporates, and entrepreneurs, resumes work from the office in a Hybrid model across its three locations – Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. The company has over 1,100 employees and caters to over 1,000 clients across geographies and asset classes.

Keeping employee safety in mind, the company has implemented a thorough procedure to ensure a seamless and secure return for its workforce, in addition to mandated vaccination, daily contactless thermometer temperature checks, and sanitization. The procedures implemented include weekly 3-level fumigation, disinfectant-based diffusers, sensor-based washroom faucets, and moving to RFID access cards, enabling a touch-free work environment.

Mr. Sudeep Mishra – Managing Director, TresVista, said, “We have implemented a Hybrid model keeping in mind various criteria such as vaccination status, employees’ place of residence, Covid status in the office location, and basic health parameters so that the office remains safe, and employees feel confident in returning to work. We have also formed an Emergency Response Team, with ERT members stationed at all offices. The ERT members are responsible for ensuring prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery for employees against Covid-19.”

With 100% capacity and three days working from the office, TresVista shall continue the flexible Hybrid working model for now to ensure business steadiness and seamless operation.