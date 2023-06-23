TreZix integrates with Centre’s ULIP initiative to solve the reconciliation issues faced by exporters & importers

June 23, 2023: TreZix, a unified B2B SaaS platform for export and import, has integrated with the Centre’s unified logistics interface platform (ULIP) to bring all modes of transportation under a single window to connect its stakeholders. With this integration, TreZix will address the reconciliation issues faced by importers, exporters, and banks related to EDPMS and IDPMS data.

IDPMS and EDPMS are considered to be the major pain points for exporters and importers. With the help of ULIP data, the TreZix platform will ease processes like the bill of entry and shipping, bill status, detailed data and generation of reconciliation statements for importers and exporters and the banks they are dealing with. The platform will offer real-time visibility details to its users, helping them reduce logistics expenses and improve efficiency.

The ULIP initiative was launched by the Government of India in 2022 as part of its National Logistics Policy. The initiative was introduced with the aim of bringing ease of doing business in the logistics sector by simplifying the logistics processes, improving efficiency, bringing transparency, and limiting expenses. This integration will enhance the overall trade visibility with different stakeholders of TreZix by reducing the cost of operation and ensuring the timely execution of opportunities.

The importer and exporter on the TreZix platform will be able to enhance their turnaround time with this integration, saving overall capital. The real-time assimilation of data and standardization of processes will lead to the accuracy of information. Moreover, standardization and a consistent approach will lead to a firm hold on compliance. With process integration, visibility and dynamic cost structure of ULIP, TreZix can work to improve the overall competitiveness of Indian exporters on the globe front.

In the first phase, there will be five use cases of ULIP integration with TreZix. The integration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry APIs – DGFT will provide the stakeholders of TreZix with a real-time API link to check IEC Code. With integration with the Ministry of Finance – the ICEGATE importer will have full details on shipment and real-time shipping bill status. The assimilation with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ministry of Civil Aviation will offer real-time tracking of vessels and containers and real-time flight cargo information with estimation time of landing, respectively.