Tricity’s popular Dine-In restaurants begin acing the online delivery and takeaway with creative menu

Garam Dharam, Mohali and Warehouse Café have been popular among Tricity’s families and youngsters respectively due to their diverse range of cuisines and options in the menu. The spirit to delight their guests with absolute perfection and unforgettable taste, remains intact even during the lockdown days but with utmost safety and precautions. The government announced a lockdown in Chandigarh and has allowed restaurants to only function with takeaway and delivery, which puts a huge challenge on the management of the restaurant. However, the teams at Garam Dharam and Warehouse Café have been active and creative in altering their menus, and being extremely engaging on the social media platforms to provide just the right dishes for those lockdown cravings. Both the restaurants Garam Dharam and Warehouse Café, come under the hospitality wing of TDI Group- Benito Business Development Ltd. in a recently held award ceremony, HT Hall of Fame was bestowed to both places under the categories of popular family restaurant & Trending Bar & Kitchen in Tricity.

Garam Dharam inspired from the veteran actor Dharmendra is offering those relishing Indian dishes in creative meal boxes. While Warehouse Café popular for its young and energetic vibe, has rolled out deals on a variety of cuisines from Continental and Chinese, to American for deliveries and takeaway. The café has introduced Super Saver Combos just at the right time, when remote working and learning is giving people chance to satiate their cravings. The café also has a special range of menu for the health conscious section of customers, with their curated meals for Keto Diet. It is only due to their active social media presence that delivery orders have continued to remain similar to the dine-in days. Guests are actively interacting on the official social media pages of restaurants, which gives the chefs an insight of the customers’ preferences.

In these challenging times, ensuring the safety and good health of kitchen staff and other restaurant members is extremely important, and in order to keep the staff involved healthy there has been an introduction of ‘Turmeric Milk breaks’ instead of ‘Tea Breaks’ at both these restaurants. Mr. Akshay Taneja, Promoter, Benito Business Development Ltd said, “We are an employee centric company, and ensuring their safety is of utmost importance during such times when they are willing to go the extra mile to keep the business up and running with similar zest and dedication. Our aim always remains to deliver the guests a memorable experience, and we are trying to achieve it with our safe packaging and contactless delivery methods accompanied with our special food menu.”