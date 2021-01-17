Tridha Arora, Tarot Card Reader from Gurugram is ruling over thousands of hearts

Today we are highly delighted to interview this ‘Beauty with Brains’ Tridha Arora who is a Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Spiritual Healer, Counselor, Motivational Speaker as well as an Image Consultant too.

In a very short period, Tridha has earned reputation by giving very accurate predictions and has been helping many famous people from Corporate, Business, Media, etc.

She believes everything in this universe has a solution it’s all about seeking help from the right person and at the right time.

Here We start,

Q1. Tell us about your Early Years?

I am a firm believer of karma. I believe our karma decides our destiny. I have been very spiritual, always believed in good deeds. I started meditation to relax my mind when I was too young. Since childhood I used to have flashes of future events in my dreams and the events used to unfold later in the exact same manner. Till then, I was clear I have got strong intuition. My early years have been very spiritual and I developed and created my interest for Tarot Card Reading from early age.

Q2. What was your career before Tarot Card Reading? What made you become a professional Tarot Card Reader?

I am a graduate in Interior Designing and I did masters in Business Administrations (Double MBA) . Soon after my bachelors degree I was taking designing projects and was planning my business startup. But then, my constant urge to help people made me rethink about my career and I was naturally drawn towards Tarot Cards. This was something very unplanned but now this is the most satisfactory thing for me, as I know people count on me blindly. It feels complete bliss to know I am their ray of light in darkness.

Q3. How Tarot Card works? How a person can get benefit from Tarot Card Reading?

Tarot Card is a divine tool which I use to guide my clients. Some people use hard and fast rule for reading cards but I don’t. It works for me as a trigger to unlock a series of associations. Illustrations on cards contain different images which tells us a whole story which has a deeper meaning that helps the reader to realize what our guardian angels and spirit guides are trying to tell us about a situation but most important thing on which tarot works is our own intution which I have developed with continous meditation,sleeping by keeping my cards under pillow( to develop a connection with Cards).

Before a tarot session my very first question to my clients is Are you prepared to see the actual truth of your life!? ” As I believe tarot is perfect as a spiritual guidance tool and enables a person to see what he or she doesn’t even want to. I believe, the most powerful sources of information come from within. The Tarot Card aids in coming in contact with one’s inner self or in simple words we call it subconscious. If a person is confused about Love, Career, Marriage, Health, Money, Job, etc and wants the right guidance then yes truly Tarot Card Reading session would clear it all.

Q4. You have many clients all over the world. They consult you via Skype or over the Call. How do you connect with their energies?

Distance doesn’t mean anything when it comes to Tarot Card Reading. Everything in universe is connected. I, as a psychic medium can read energies by just a simple ‘hello’ when a person is over call.

Q5. You are a professional Tarot Card Reader. What other services do you provide?

Besides Tarot, I am a Certified Numerologist, Nameologist. I am a Spiritual Healer as I do Candle Healings for all issues in a person’s life. Also, I am a certified counsellor and therapist. I give Counseling sessions to my clients whenever needed. I am even a Certified Image Consultant and helped numerous individuals like corporate professionals, businessmen, etc with grooming sessions. My grooming sessions include topics like confidence building, etiquettes training, fashion styling, correct pronunciations, etc.

Q6. Your business name is ‘ This Empress Heals by Tridha Arora’ what does this mean?

Okay! So, ‘ Empress’ is my favourite Card out of all Cards in Tarot deck as I resonate with it. I feel ‘Empress ‘ Card is that Card in Tarot deck which I feel most connected to. So yes! From there I named it ‘ This Empress Heals by Tridha Arora’.

Q7. I am certain this would be the most asked question to you by many people ‘Are you into Modeling?

‘Haha’ (laughs) Yes most often people ask me this. Well… no I am not a Model. I am not open for any modelling projects for now.

Q8. Last but not the least, What’s your Success Mantra?

My Success Mantra is very simple “do good to receive good” and no matter what happens in life never stop believing in your own self. Your faith on yourself and self-confidence is always the key to success.