Trifo launches budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaner in India

Silicon Valley-based home robot company Trifo extends its product range by introducing affordable Emma series of vacuum cleaner in the Indian market today. Available in two models Emma Standard and Emma Pet version, the robot cleaners are attractively priced at INR 21,990 and 23,990, respectively.

Features and Specifications:

Smart Navigation

Smart sensors under the hood enable Emma to clean efficiently and effectively. Typically found in the premium segment, its onboard navigation system continuously learns about the home environment and makes updates to improve cleaning routes. Thereby moving with poise and cleaning up to two to three times faster than random navigating robot vacuums.

Emma is a fully independent robotic vacuum cleaner that provides convenience and unmatched versatility, transforming the way while cleaning.

Pumped Up Power

Despite budget-friendly pricing, Emma delivers excellent features and stellar performance with a powerful 3,000 Pa of suction. Its optimized vacuum fan creates more than twice the suction power of most other robot vacuums in the market.

On the other hand, Emma’s pet version boasts 33% more power at 4000 Pa, perfect for furry friends at home to manage pet hair and larger dirt particles. It provides an extra pet hair extractor featuring an anti-knotting function ensuring long pet hair does not get stuck.

Prepared to Clean

Another exciting aspect is Emma’s longer main brush and six-claw side brush that creates a much wider 9.05-inch cleaning path, making quicker work of any room. Additionally, longer runtime and intelligent cleaning patterns enable Emma to clean more than three times the area of other random navigating robots. Also, a larger dustbin of 600 ML capacity means less frequent emptying.

Marathon Cleaner

Emma’s long-lasting 2600 mAh battery provides an impressive run time of up to 110 minutes. When the robot cleaner finishes the task or when the battery is low, it automatically returns to the charging base to prepare for the next job.

Work Buddies

Emma features Wi-Fi connectivity compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice commands and app-based controls for a personalized and seamless experience. Not only can Emma clean autonomously, but family members can also use Alexa to control the robot. It reacts to voice control such as, “Alexa, turn on Emma” to start cleaning.

Trifo Mobile Application can be used to interact and remotely control the robot cleaner that lets users start, stop and schedule cleaning jobs, get notified when finished, adjust suction power and more. Users can review previous cleaning trips and see how well Emma cleans.

Unparalleled Customer Support

Last month, Trifo forayed into the Indian robot vacuum market by launching the Max series of cleaners. The company has partnered with Mumbai-based Cambium Retail to distribute a complete product portfolio ranging from entry-level to high-end models.

“Trifo has been a major player in India since October 2019 when we started working together on a pilot basis to distribute first-generation Ironpie M6+ Vacuum Robot. The product received a huge response and went on to become Amazon’s bestseller. That reinforced our commitment to building a robust network of service centres in India’s major cities for spare parts, accessories, and repair. We aim to strengthen our presence across the country soon,” said Ms. Unmesha, CEO of Cambium Retail.

“With outstanding navigation capabilities, smart app-based features, and powerful suction, we see Trifo’s entry-level Emma robot-cleaners giving tough competition to other brands in the price bracket,” Unmesha added.

Trifo Festive Offer

With Diwali round the corner, Trifo is offering lucrative discount deals on both Emma and the recently launched Max series. Available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, prices will be slashed by INR 2,000 for Emma series and INR 3,000 for Max series from October 16, 2020, till November 16, 2020. The robots are backed with one year of comprehensive warranty.

Whether you’re looking for a vacuum to get the dirt out of a dense carpet or one to help remove pet hair from your shag rug, Emma is a high-quality product that will check all your important requirements.