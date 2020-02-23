Trinity College Dublin strengthens ties with Indian students

India: Setting a benchmark in the education sector and welcoming students from all over the world to study in Ireland, Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin is looking to further strengthen its outreach in India by launching its first office in the national capital on February 21st at the Taj Palace, New Delhi and announcing scholarships & partnerships for Indian students. The office will be officially opened by Mr. Brendan Ward, Ambassador of Ireland to India.

Expressing his excitement, Mr. Ronan Hodson, Regional Manager for India at Trinity College Dublin said, “Trinity has focused heavily on India in our efforts to internationalise our student body, with great success. We are now one of the most international universities in the world, with a thriving community on India students. This dedicated office will benefit thousands of students aspiring to join that community, as well as acting as a hub for our growing numbers of Indian alumni. We are also looking forward to announcing a range of new scholarships for future students.”

Followed by a great response from Indian students, Trinity College Dublin will be visiting multiple cities alongside the Education in Ireland fairs. The visit will be dedicated to help and guide aspiring students who want to study at Trinity College Dublin for bachelors and master’s degrees and professional qualifications. Elaborating regarding the same, Mr. Hodson further added, “Professors and representatives from Trinity will be visiting 5 cities in India to engage with interested students. The aim is to ensure that aspiring students are provided guidance that best suit their academic background and promote inclusive nature of studies that we provide at Trinity.”

Acknowledging the enthusiasm and passion of the Indian students to outshine, TCD welcomes Indian students to their academic programmes. Representatives, experts & professors from TCD will be available at the below mentioned cities to provide details on course intake, fee structure, scholarships and much more:

Date Time Venue Feb 22 11am to 4pm The Shangri La’s Eros Hotel, New Delhi Feb 23 12noon to 5pm Taj Mahal Hotel, Lucknow Feb 26 1pm to 6pm The St Regis, Mumbai Feb 29 11am to 4pm Taj Coromandel, Chennai March 1 12noon to 5pm Taj MG Road, Bangalore

Trinity has for centuries been renowned as a centre for excellence in the Arts and Humanities, boasting such famous alumni and Oscar Wilde, Bram Stoker, Samuel Beckett and Jonathan Swift. In recent decades, the university has also become a world leader in many STEM fields, including Nanotechnology, Computer Science, Immunology and Cancer Research. As a research university, Trinity also focuses on the quality of its teaching, continually updating its curricula and teaching methodologies to reflect and lead ever-evolving trends in the education sector. With its tradition of academic excellence and a uniquely rich community of student-led extra-curricular activities, TCD provides great opportunities for students who want to follow their passions, both inside and outside their chosen disciplines, supported by a flexible and responsible academic support system that allows the abilities of each student to flourish.