TripGo Hospitality on a robust expansion mode

Bengaluru, April 13, 2023:

TripGo Hospitality, one of Bengaluru’s emerging F&B retail players, has robust business expansion plans in FY 2023-24. Upbeat about starting the financial year positively, TripGo Hospitality has announced new investments and business expansions.

‘Oyster, Bar & Kitchen, the flagship brand of TripGo Hospitality, has tasted massive success in Bengaluru and recently expanded its seating capacity from 150 to 250. Owing to its popularity, TripGo is looking forward to replicating the success of Oyster, Bar & Kitchen with new outlets in Bengaluru & neighboring F&B hubs like Pune & Goa.

‘Oyster, Bar & Kitchen’ was launched in 2019 & has become a runaway success in 3 years of operation. Despite the challenges of COVID, the brand has been able to sail through the times & sprung back into business to see profitability within 3 months of lockdown. The due credit goes to the business acumen of Devanshi Tripathi, Founder & CEO, TripGo Hospitality, who is all set to make a mark for being one of the few women in the hospitality industry.

Under the leadership of Devanshi Tripathi, TripGo Hospitality is on a mission to become one of the leading hospitality brands in India with multiple F&B formats catering to various demographics. In the near future, the company plans to launch a premium gourmet cafe offering a variety of handcrafted coffees and another format catering to a high-end segment with an elite, premium bar that enjoys artisanal cocktails.

Speaking about the robust expansion plans, Devanshi Tripathi, Founder & CEO, TripGo Hospitality said, “TripGo Hospitality was born out of a dream to become an entrepreneur & it has been a rewarding experience till date. True to its spirit, Bengaluru has laid the path to the successful growth of TripGo Hospitality and now we are at a crucial juncture in expanding our business beyond our shores. Looking forward to yet another enterprising and fulfilling journey in the times to come”