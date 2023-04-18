Trisim Global Solutions Opens New Office in Kolkata

Kolkata, India – Trisim Global Solutions, a leading provider of solutions and services in Smart Buildings, Smart

Industries, and Smart Cities, is pleased to announce the opening of its office in Kolkata, West Bengal. The

company was founded by a team of engineers and colleagues who worked together in large IT companies for many

years coming together to offer value-added solutions in the field of physical security and cyber security.

Mr. Sourish Dey, Founder, and Director at Trisim Global Solutions said “Over the last 2 years, we have established

ourselves as a leading technology services company in Kolkata. With our new office, we look forward to hiring

some young engineers to further strengthen our pre-sales and sales teams. We selected Sector V as we wanted to be

in close proximity to our strategic OEM partners as well as customers.”

With the new office located at the Godrej Waterside Park, Trisim Global Solutions is better equipped to serve its

clients in the region and expand its reach in the market. The company has a strong association with leading OEMs

like Honeywell, CrowdStrike, TrendMicro, Barco, and is executing multiple IT Infra, Cyber Security, and Video

Surveillance projects for customers like RAILTEL, Bharat Electronics Limited, and others.

Mr. Achyut Datta, General Manager – Administration, Trisim Global Solutions said, ” We had been working from

the offices of our investor partner till now in both Kolkata and Bhubaneswar. We are moving into our own office

today in Kolkata. In the last year, Trisim Global Solutions proactively engaged and deployed Video Surveillance,

Fire Alarm Systems, Integrated Command and Control Platforms, Video Walls, and Cyber Security infrastructure

projects in the East as well as in the western side of the country. We closed last year’s Sales Revenue at INR 20+

Crores and a strong sales funnel for next year. We plan to set up base in Delhi as well soon.”

At Trisim Global Solutions, we are committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our clients. Our

experienced engineering team, strong OEM partnerships, and ability to deliver complex projects have helped us

earn the trust of partners. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working closely

with our clients and partners in the region.