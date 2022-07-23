Triton EV to Manufacture Hydrogen-Run Two-Wheelers and Three-Wheelers

New Delhi, India, 23 July 2022: Triton Eelectric Vehicle is all set to enter into the hydrogen-run two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments also. Triton EV believes in the value and need for clean and sustainable energy solutions for modern world mobility. With this announcement Triton EV has become the first auto manufacturer in India to foray into the Hydrogen-run two-wheelers and three-wheelers segment.

Triton EV has decided to make this foray at a time when India’s smart mobility is becoming a globally acclaimed success story.

The manufacturing of these two-wheelers and three-wheeler hydrogen-run EVs will happen from the Bhuj, Gujarat facility of Trition EV.

Recently, it has established its comprehensive Research and Development (R&D) Center facility in Kheda, Anand District, near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The facility is 1 lakh 50 thousand square feet in area. This R&D facility will be used for the development of two-wheelers and three-wheelers as well. This global R&D centre of Triton EV’s entire R&D activities, also includes Triton EV Trucks, Triton EV Cars, and special-purpose vehicles.

Triton EV will also be exporting these two-wheelers and three-wheelers from India. Commenting on this landmark decision of the organization, Mr. Himanshu B Patel, Founder and MD of Triton EV stated, “Clean energy and clean tech are integral parts of Triton EV’s corporate vision. Hydrogen-powered vehicles are being considered the new-age mobility mantra. “Since our priority is to drive the new age mobility, hydrogen-fuel-run vehicles are natural advancements for Triton EV.”

R&D is an integral part of Trition EV’s culture, located in Indraprastha Industrial and Warehouse Park, Kheda, Anand, Gujarat which is around 45 minutes from Ahmedabad and is well connected with the national highway- the Mumbai-Ahmedabad- Delhi Highway. The R&D facility location is strategically located near Ahmedabad and Triton’s EV Manufacturing Hub, in Bhuj, Gujarat, which will ensure faster decision-making.

A few months ago, Triton EV acquired the 3.7 million square foot manufacturing plant in Bhuj, Gujarat, which was earlier run by AMW. This manufacturing plant infrastructure is all set to become the epicentre of the EV truck manufacturing hub of Asia.

This acquisition by Triton EV will ensure a fast track of Triton EV Truck Production and with this announcement, This manufacturing plant will also produce state-of-the-art Hydrogen Two Wheelers and Three Wheelers.