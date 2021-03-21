Tritya Educational Trust expands into out of the country education with Tritya Overseas Education

New Delhi: In order to provide world-class education and promote high academic achievement for the students at all levels, largest educational assemblage Tritya Educational Trust has expanded its reach and started an abroad-education wing Tritya Overseas Education. It provides comprehensive training to those students with dreams of studying abroad and makes them well-equipped with all material and extensive information regarding their dream course.

Tritya Overseas Education offers comprehensive classroom training for tests such as MAT, GRE, SAT, TOEFL, IELTS and PTE. They provide a wide bouquet of services including career counseling, overseas study, immigration and funding, visa, and admission in countries such as Canada, New Zealand, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Australia. So far, more than 1000 students have enrolled themselves and Tritya Overseas Education delivered results to these students at a lightning speed. They are providing admissions in postgraduate and undergraduate courses like BA, BBA, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Masters in IT, Hotel Management among others besides providing specialized MBBS program in Ukraine.

“We feel education is the backbone of any nation and our mission is to build the nation through education and beyond. That’s why we have a pool of qualified faculty members with extensive management & technical experience as well as high academic qualifications which raise the level of students to get placed in various renowned colleges and universities. We also make the cumbersome admission process of overseas education smooth with Tritya Overseas Education. Our immigration counselors continuously guide the students to the right path keeping in mind their preferences and countries. Our work doesn’t end here. We also provide post-admission care to the students,” said Captain Amardeep, Founder and Director, Tritya Group of Institutions.

Tritya Educational Trust has been one of the pioneers in providing assistance to students when it comes to professional training and guidance, since 2010. Tritya has successfully proved its metal in Maritime education, Event management education and Air hostess training education. With Tritya Overseas Education, they aim at each of their students to achieve a satisfying and rewarding experience by meeting their abroad study goals.

It is currently located at six centers which spread across five cities in India, emerging and promising in each aspect. Every centre follows a standard curriculum, taught by their highly experienced faculty members. They ensure that every student gets customized attention as per requirement. They initiate batches in small numbers to ensure the same.