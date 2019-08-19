Triumph and Smile Foundation come together on Independence Day to support girl’s education

As India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, bikers across 15 cities came together to set the ‘wheels of change in motion’ for girls from less privileged communities, giving a special meaning to word freedom that only education can enable.

The iconic British luxury motorcycle maker Triumph and Smile Foundation came together for the fifth time in a row to raise funds for supporting girl’s education and make the day special by holding bike rides by the enthusiasts.

Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, said: “In a country like ours where the girls have very little access to education, it is important to create opportunities for them to learn, grow and evolve… our objective is to create awareness and support girls so that they receive quality education, which help them better their lives.”

“We are happy to partner with Triumph for five years in a row to support the cause of education, which is the very foundation of Smile. We believe in education for all and girl child in particular as they form the foundation, the backbone of every family,” said Santanu Mishra, co-founder, and trustee, Smile Foundation.

“If we educate our girls today, they will be informed wives, mothers, and caregivers tomorrow. This is not just important for the progress of a home, but integral to the healthy growth of the nation as a whole,” said Mishra.

This ride for a cause was flagged off from Triumph dealerships across fifteen locations in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Kochi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

“Through this ride, we wish to create awareness around the need for quality education for all. Our riders will be spreading the message of the need for educating the girls,” added Farooq.

Triumph’s ‘Ride for Freedom’ reached out to its 5,000-strong customer base across cities. The company reached out to its patrons to encourage them to support to education of girls.