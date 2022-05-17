Triumph International India showcases its new collection of premium lingerie at its Annual Fashion Show

Mumbai, 17th May 2022: Triumph International (India), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of lingerie unveiled its 2022 collection for brand ‘Triumph’, its sportswear brand ‘Triaction’ along with their sister brand ‘sloggi’ – the world’s most comfortable innerwear brand, at the 12th Annual Triumph Fashion Show. The exhilarating fashion show featured breathtaking models grace the runway in splendor, giving the audience an opulent exhibition of the brand’s upcoming collections for the year.

The glamorous show hosted by the brand, whose mission us to unite women through inner confidence; featured a wide variety of collections for all women’s needs, such as the iconic Amourette series, innovative Fit Smart bras, Triaction sports bras and premium Loungewear series. European bestsellers were the showstoppers for the show, drawing inspiration from over 130 years, styles such as the Amourette 300 and the Aura Spotlight series, featuring all-over stretch lace for a sophisticated look without sacrificing comfort. The exquisite Wild Rose Sensation series, featuring embellished shapewear lace that supports breathability and comfort. Achieving lightness, delicacy, and uncompromising fit, the Mirage Spotlight collection is one among Europe’s most-loved styles.

The event also showcased the brand’s Smart Bra concept, evolving year on year, starting from Fit Smart in 2020, the brand grew the range with unique USPs in 2021 and 2022. Bringing into action an all-new level of support for 2022, Triumph’s Fit Smart & Shape Smart collections bring bras and shapewear to the next level, delivering lingerie suited for any lifestyle occasion. Designed to cater to busy women’s needs, Fit Smart & Shape Smart help them to always feel and look great, without causing a compromise between the two.

Boasting innovative features, the non-wired Fit Smart uses breathable and sculpting fabrics for a lightweight touch with 4D stretch cup capabilities to deliver the ultimate lingerie. The smart sizing offers flexibility for all cup sizes. It has targeted support and sonic bonding, which plays a key role in achieving ultimate comfort with clean finishes. Meanwhile, the non-wired Shape Smart bra gives women invisible shaping support that smooths skin in the most needed areas. The Shape Smart collection has an array of designs and patterns that are ideal for the summer.

Understanding the pulse of the last two years in loungewear, the brand addressed the segment by launching six new ranges of premium loungewear. Few of them being, Lounge Me Cotton collection, made from organic cotton, Lounge Me Natural collection with multiple natural-based textiles in an array of styles. The unique Lounge Me Climate series that regulates body temperature and is elegant and gentle on the skin with textiles like Aloe Vera and EcoVero-natural Viscose. The exquisite Lounge Me Amourette series is a wonderful extension of our lingerie, with elegant, contemporary styles and the Lounge Me Cosy collection features very soft style for special winters.

On the occasion, Mr. Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan, Commercial Director, Triumph India and Sri Lanka, said, “We strive to provide the finest products to our customers and take pride in pushing the envelope of innovation in the lingerie industry. It’s one of our primary beliefs and we live by it with the goal of inspiring women. Our core value of finest fit, built from a profound knowledge and understanding of women, seeks to lead industry standards. We are a one-stop shop for high quality, ultra-comfortable innerwear for every woman. With a global retail experience spanning over 120 countries, we are thrilled to introduce the glamorous collection at the 12th Annual Fashion Show here in Goa.”

Summing up the show with the stunning Spring Summer ’22 Leisurewear Collection, the brand also launched premium eco-friendly swimwear made from 100% recycled fabric. Youthful styles embellished with on-trend patterns such as floral tropical prints, seaworthy nautical stripes, and cool colour blocked shades such as deep blue, turquoise tones, raspberry and tangerine are included in the collection.

Today, Triumph International ranks as the global leader in the lingerie industry with a diverse product range. Sold in over 120 countries, spanning from Norway to South Africa and Mexico to India, Triumph is truly a global market leader. The brand is known to be mindful of the fact that innovative, quality products must be accompanied by excellent service in order to satisfy demanding consumers.