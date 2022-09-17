Triumph launches their innovative new product series Flex Smart – It’s Personal

Mumbai, 17th September 2022: Triumph International India, the maker of lingerie since 1886 and one of the world’s largest intimate apparel companies has announced the launch of its latest AW22 Collection – the innovative Triumph Flex Smart, an underwear concept that follows the unique movements of a woman’s body.

The launch event was graced by glamorous actress Radhika Apte along with Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan (Commercial Director, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International). The elegant affair also witnessed the presence of key influencers from different walks of life who collectively came together to support the brand’s new mission.

Women’s lives vary from one moment to another, constantly adapting to different scenarios, different moments and different roles. Triumph Flex Smart features flex inserts that are positioned to follow movements and expertly adapt to provide support, whilst also providing a feminine and sensual look – making it suitable for light exercises such as yoga or pilates. The non-wired bra features ultra-lightweight, temperature-regulating fabric with non-crease cups, so that it is easy to roll up and store or pack away. Its infinity edge neckline sits close to the body and the smooth finishes make it invisible under clothes.

Triumph Flex Smart’s practicality and ease extends to its intelligent sizing which flexes and adapts, and is available in small to extra-large, covering 24 traditional sizes. Colours include Aubergine and Black.

Understanding the need to evolve and rebuild its relevance in a rapidly changing world, Triumph’s underlying philosophy is that all women should wholeheartedly be able to embrace who they are, their individuality and uniqueness. It is a philosophy that is rooted in helping to empower women everywhere.

The brand vision is a true celebration of individuality that will see an entirely new look and feel that is authentic, fresh and modern. Pillared by esteemed values of empathy, intuition and dynamism, Triumph with their progressive mindset strengthens the expertise and heritage from the core driving the brand forward as the category leaders.

Announcing the brand’s evolution of its global vision, Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan, Commercial Director, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International shares, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce our new brand vision to our Indian consumers. Triumph has always taken note of the changing requirements of customers and have made sure to adapt and integrate these developments in our operations thereby establishing a seamless experience. From the products they purchase, the images they see, through to their purchase experience, both online and in-store. We want to create a consistently memorable consumer journey by being distinctive, inspirational and relevant.”

Also commenting on the launch, Madhurima Borah, Head of Marketing, India & Sri Lanka, Triumph International added, “Women are evolving each day, not only as customers but also as individuals. It is our responsibility to cater to those ever-changing needs in the most effective manner. With our new identity we aim at doing so in a more personalized manner, understanding the needs of women from all walks of life while fostering an individual connection through each and every touchpoint.”