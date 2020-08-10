Trivitron responds to PM Modi’s call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ to provide indigenous COVID-19 testing kits globally

New Delhi –August 10, 2020: In the global uncertainty of COVID-19, healthcare industry leader- Trivitron Healthcare, counts for the continuity of services & solutions for COVID-19. Responding to the honourable Prime Minister Modi’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’, Trivitron Healthcare as a leading domestic health technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of a full suite of indigenously developed COVID-19 Testing products, as the organization’s contribution towards Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

Trivitron Healthcare offers a comprehensive range of ICMR approved COVID-19 solutions including RT-PCR Tests (COVIDsure&COVIDsure Pro), RNA Extraction kits (RNAsure), Viral Transport Media (ViSure), Total Antibody ELISA Test (COVIDscreen Plus) and ELISA IgG (COVID Kavach IgG) testing kits for Covid-19.

Realizing the enormous need of testing kits in the domestic market, to address this, the organization has indigenously designed & developed and had started large scale manufacturing for COVID-19 RT‑PCR test kits, RNA Extraction kits, Viral Transport Media, ELISA Antibody Tests, and will soon be launching Rapid POC Tests as well, for the Indian market. Trivitron is committed to manufacturer cost-effective and globally-accepted high-quality kits, and other COVID-19 solutions.

“We have been focused on making world-class Made-in-India medical technology solutions for domestic and global markets. The current situation of COVID-19 pandemic demanded innovation in developing indigenous and economical testing kits for the Indian market and we have responded to this. We have a complete range of COVID testing portfolio which will enable scaling up of current testing needs of the Indian & International Healthcare Ecosystem.’’ said, Dr. GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Trivitron Healthcare.

Trivitron has been tracking the alarming spread of COVID-19 since the world media started reporting its devastating impact on China. Trivitron as a torchbearer of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and supporting the leadership’s call for a self-reliant nation, has decided to accelerate and enhance products and countermeasures to combat the spread of COVID‑19 in India.

By March 2020, efforts were upscaled to indigenously create required solutions, without losing time, within the given constraints and available resources, at Trivitron’s state-of-the-art facilities – Trivitron Medical Technology Park, Chennai, and AMTZ, Vishakhapatnam. As a result of this approach, Trivitron is the only Indian organization that is ready with a complete portfolio of indigenously developed technologies which can be utilized for combating COVID-19 and to fulfil the low-cost testing needs for the country, and with indigenously manufactured Comprehensive COVID-19 testing solutions, ensuring the best suppliers across the world.