Troopel.com invites nominations for India’s Regional PR Awards 2021 (IRPRA) 40 under 40

India’s first regional PR awards are scheduled to be held on 23rd October 2021

Indore, 15th Oct, 2021; The communications industry has undergone various turmoil’s during and post COVID. With people and brands relocating from Metro to tier 2/3 cities has empowered the regional communication bar by notches. PR professionals specifically from Regional agencies have ensured that the communication happens seamlessly from brands end to the media houses so that the sales and services from brands are not hampered massively. Taking into consideration the publication challenges, PR professionals have made taken this task on top priority. To notice and appraise the commendable job that these professionals have performed over the year Troopel.com India’s fastest growing social online platform today announced nomination forms for India’s Regional PR Awards 2021 (IRPRA) 40 under 40 (Link : https://irpra.in/)

Regional PR has always played a crucial role in the growth of the business and entertainment industry and it has become a quintessential part of this sector. Taking into account the myriad factors that regional PR professionals work ceaselessly on to maximize a brand’s recognition and growth IRPRA aims to honor these professionals in various categories. There are 8 categories classified primarily and these will be further classified into five zones East, West, North, South, and Central. The 8 categories classified for nominations are as follows:

Award for excellence in CSR Award for the best creative entertainment campaign Leading PR creative campaign for business Leading PR campaign for Startups category Best PR campaign for Crisis communications Excellence in local brand PR campaign Excellence in rural area PR campaign Excellence in PSU/government PR campaign

IRPRA 2021 is scheduled to be held on 23 October 2021 and its nominations will start from 25th September to 10th October 2021. Registrations and fulfillment of nomination is free of cost. Criteria for applicants as mentioned 40 years of age as of the event date and should be practicing PR and Corporate communication within the geographical territory of India.

Pawan Tripathi, Brand Manager Troopel.com said; “We feel extremely elated to announce the first edition of the IRPRA Awards, regional PR has remained unrecognized for ages. Especially with the current post COVID market enhancing and expanding in the regional territories and tier 2/3 markets we feel regional PR now has a long way to go. These awards are a medium to acknowledge the efforts and appreciate the dedication regional PR professionals in the country have shown over the years.”

The Jury for the 1st edition of IRPRA comprises of some extremely senior PR professionals, journalists and Corporate communications specialists such as Roy Paul (Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand Custodian, Adani Group), Kavita Lakhani (Director Operations- Weber Shandwick), Samir Kapoor, Director Adfactors PR

Jaydip Chowdhury (Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications- Deepak Group), Archana Muthappa (Corporate Communications Consultants), Charu Raizada (Council Member, WICCI PR & Digital Marketing), CJ Singh (Communication Strategist, Brand Consultant, Podcaster, Author & Founder CEO of Corper), Sunitha Subramaniyan (Communications and Digital Marketing, TAFE), Krishma Solanki (Director Corporate Communication Publicis Media, Publicis Group), Atul Takle (Senior Advisor, PR 24×7), Mukesh S Singh (News Editor cum Chief Reporter, The Hitavada), Bhaskar Majumdar (Head-Corporate Affairs, Communications, CSR, Digital, EGIS India) amongst others.

IRPRA aims to recognize the next generation of PR and communication leaders who are shaping the regional PR sector through their creative ideas and exemplary performances. If you are a passionate and skillful PR practitioner, here’s a chance for you to win big and shine bright…!!!

For More Information Visit: https://irpra.in/

About Troopel.com

Troopel is the country’s fastest-growing social online platform, which focuses primarily on political, infrastructure, social issues like Ujjain holy city, Aatma Nirbhar Yuva and Career khoj amongst others. It mainly serves to expose the truth and facts to its audience. Troopel has become the country’s first news cum views platform to digitally rate the development work of politicians. This platform is working towards uncovering the reality behind any news. Reaching 25 million people, it has a presence in about 40 cities.