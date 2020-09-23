Troubleshooting your Internet Connection

My Internet is so slow.” “I can’t stream video from my phone to my HDTV.” “My tablet won’t connect to my router.” These are just a few of the many common problems users experience with their home networks and wireless connections. Why? Because even though your router is one of the most useful tech devices you own, it can also be one of the most troublesome ones too.

Here are some of the tips which can help you troubleshoot your Internet Connections:

If You Can’t Access the Web

We can assume that your Internet was working at an earlier point. If you are setting it up for the first time, the steps listed below were not designed with that purpose in mind. You need to follow the instructions that came with your router or modem.

Reboot the Computer

The first step should be rebooting your computer or device to see if that fixes the problem. You’d be surprised how often that simple step resolves issues.

Your router is running software, just like a small computer. Sometimes that software gets stuck, freezes up, etc. A reboot will reset the software to a good working state, and ensure the memory, cache, and other scratch space is clear. It will also free up any hung processes or things that could be slowing you down.

If restarting your computer or device doesn’t work, you’ll have to check out each potential problem area to see if it restores access.

Check These Areas

The most likely problem areas related to a loss of Internet assess are one or more of the following:

● Your computer is disconnected from the network

● A proxy has been added to your browser or operating system;

● Your high-speed modem and/or router needs resetting or is disconnected;

● A disconnected network cable (if your computer is wired);

● Your computer needs to reboot;

● Your firewall or security software is misconfigured; or

● Your software is misconfigured for access to the Internet.

Progress through the suggestions on this page to test alternative solutions. We have presented them in the order we would likely progress if we were to be assessing the problem and looking for solutions.

ISP Issues

If the issue is with your ISP or (rarely) a regional access issue, the resolution is beyond your control. You’ll just have to wait for your ISP or the Internet structure to repair the problem.

Wireline faces many installation and maintenance hurdles with regards to wires being unplugged or loosened. So sit tight and let your ISP come with a quick solution.

No Internet Access?

If you have no Internet access a series of troubleshooting steps will help to determine where the breakdown is and how to resolve the problem.

Basic Troubleshooting

When your Internet service is disrupted, there can be many things that have gone wrong. The best way to start is to determine if everything is broken (i.e. you can’t access any websites or Internet services) or if the difficulty is only with a certain program or a specific website is not responding.

If Access is Limited

If you are able to view certain sites, but not others, it is possible that one or more specific sites are down. Sites go dead for a variety of reasons and the issue may be temporary or permanent.

If you see a 404 error (“page not found”), it means that the site is up but the page you requested is not available. This is not an issue with your Internet connection.

If you are not able to solve your internet connection issues, it’s always better to call for a professional.