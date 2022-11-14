TRST Score Bags ‘most Innovative HR Tech Award’ at the HR Tech Summit and Awards 2022

India, 14th November 2022: TRST Score, the world’s only employee trust score platform, won the Most Innovative HR Tech Award on 9th November 2022. The awards ceremony was held by HR Tech Summit and Awards at the Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru. This accolade, given to TRST Score, highlighted the company’s Innovative and holistic idea and celebrated the worth they have added to the corporate and tech world. Founder and CEO of TRST Score, Mr. Sudhakar Raja has received the award and shared his thoughts regarding Human Risk Mitigation and how TRST Score helps businesses in India solve this $800-billion problem.

TRST Score is a start-up based out of Chennai providing an innovative SAAS-based solution to mitigate Human Risks such as Accepting Offers and Not Joining, Absconding Employees, Fraud, and other such issues surrounding employees, agents, customers, partners, etc. s. TRST Score allows employers, Banks, Finance Companies, and Insurance companies to report unethical practices by their employees, agents, customers, etc. on the platform. The uniqueness of this concept has caught the attention of various companies, already serving over 150 clients. TRST Score has partnered with FIDCl, Sa Dhan, WASME, NHRD Chennai, and many more associations.

HR Tech Summit and Awards is an attempt to help the HR sector to grow and adjust to the changing scenario of digital transformation. With the changing times, HR needs to step up and create new and unique ways to evaluate risk, manage processes and help an organization grow. The event was organized by UBS Forums. Many eminent HR leaders from across India were a part of it and participated by speaking on multiple topics around the theme of ‘What’s Next in Tech for HR’.

Commenting on the receipt of this accolade, Mr. Sudhakar Raja, Founder, and CEO, of TRST Score said, “It’s an absolute honor to be recognized as the ‘Most Innovative HR Tech Award 2022’ at the HR Tech Summit. This summit stipulates a perfect platform for the upcoming innovative and strong leaders of the industry across India by bringing them together to showcase innumerable technology-driven solutions for the Human Resource. We, at TRST Score, have been working on revolutionizing the hiring process and helping companies mitigate employee risk. Our systems are driven by AI (Artificial Intelligence) and NLP (Natural Language Processing), giving us a digital edge.”